Former President Donald Trump has entered a not-guilty plea to charges that he tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

According to NPR/GPB News, the plea was entered Thursday in a court filing, where Trump also waived his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for next Wednesday.

Trump faces 13 felony counts in Georgia and was indicted along with 18 other co-conspirators who have been charged with racketeering in the election meddling case.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp has rejected calls for a special session of the General Assembly to oust Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the prosecution of Trump.

During a press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday morning, Kemp said he hadn’t seen any evidence that Willis violated her oath of office in the Trump investigation.

“In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment,” Kemp said. “We will do what is right. We will uphold our oath to public service. It is my belief that our state will be better off for it.”

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore and other GOP lawmakers who support Trump have called for a special session to impeach Willis. Others have called cutting Willis’ funding and encouraging complaints to be made about her to the new Prosecutorial Attorneys Qualifications Commission.

The governor encouraged his fellow Republicans to talk with constituents about the economy and other pressing matters rather than be “focused on the past, or some grifter scam that somebody’s doing to help them raise a few dollars for their campaign account.”