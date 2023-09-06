The Atlanta Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying suspects wanted for an Aug. 28 homicide in Midtown.

APD released surveillance images of the suspects, which can be seen above and below.

According to the report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to a parking deck at 725 Spring Street NW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck who was deceased at the scene. The victim has been identified as Sha’Darrian Jacobs, 33.

Jacobs, who worked as a security guard at the garage, was hit in the neck by a stray bullet. According to investigators, someone interrupted the suspects breaking into cars along Spring Street and Jacobs was hit by the stray bullet as the suspects fled.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.