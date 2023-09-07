APD released this image, but not the identities, of the Cop City protesters arrested for chaining themselves to construction equipment no Sept. 7.

Five protesters were arrested today, Sept. 7, at the future site of Atlanta’s public safety training center after chaining themselves to construction equipment.

According to thet Atlanta Police Department report, officers working at the property discovered the protesters around 9:30 a.m. The city-owned property is located off Constitution Road in DeKalb County.

The five people were taken into custody, and APD says it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding charges on these individuals. APD released a photo of the individuals (above) but did not identify them.

Around this same time, approximately 25 people gathered outside the site to protest, according to the police report.

Organizers of the Vote to Stop Cop City movement issued a press release as the incident was unfolding, stating that the protesters were delivering “The People’s Stop Work Order.” The organization is gathering signatures to put the training center, which has been dubbed “Cop City” but its opponents, on the ballot for Atlanta residents to vote.

“The construction of this project and the destruction of the South River Forest have continued despite over 100,000 Atlanta residents signing a ballot initiative calling for a referendum on the issue,” the press release said. “The City of Atlanta has fought the referendum with lawsuits and technical obstructions.

The press release described the arrested protesters as “two ministers and other people of faith.”

The new arrests comes just days after Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr announced indictments against 61 protestors on RICO and money laundering charges. Several were charged with domestic terrorism.