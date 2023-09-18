Credit: Supplied image

On Oct. 19, the downtown Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta will play host to PINK’s 19th annual Fall Empowerment Lunch.

The yearly luncheon event brings together hundreds of women influencers under one roof to engage in networking opportunities, career skill enhancement and panel discussions.

This year’s live panels will feature a variety of insightful guest speakers, including Allison Ausband, EVP and chief customer experience officer of Delta Air Lines; Tameka Harper, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for The Coca-Cola Company; Kitty Chaney-Reed, chief leadership, culture and inclusion officer for IBM; and more.

PINK CEO Cynthia Good says that all of the guests scheduled to speak at the event share one thing in common, which is that they were all able to successfully attain their respective positions on the corporate ladder by being “authentically themselves,” which is something they will all share with attendees at the event.

“We’re seeing more women move into senior executive roles, and both authenticity and serendipity are key components of their success,” said Good.

In addition to the panels, Good says that the upcoming gathering will also take a look at the progress that companies are making with their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, in spite of political and economic pressures.

“Data shows diversity isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s a business imperative,” said Good, whose company has consulted with AIG, Southern Company and others to move more women into key roles. “If a decisionmaker wants real change, we can make that happen. No excuses.”

For nearly 20 years, PINK has tracked advancements regarding women and diversity at the top of the corporate chain, in addition to providing insights about the secrets of success so that other women can get there too — something the event will expand upon with its offerings.

“Women are thrilled and hungry to connect again since we’ve fully emerged from the pandemic. We’ve seen million dollar deals close between attendees in the valet line at these events. It’s impressive to see women leave inspired and armed with new tools to create a beautiful career and a beautiful life,” said Good.

The panels will be available both in-person and online via a livestream. To purchase tickets for the Fall Empowerment Event, head over to the Eventbrite page.