There are so many events happening in Atlanta this weekend, Sept. 22-24, that you’ll never make it to all of them, but isn’t it nice to have options? We’ve rounded up a guide to some of the most notable activities to help you decide.

ELEVATE ATLANTA

This year’s temporary public arts festival coincides with the city’s observation of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The four-week event, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, will feature music, poetry, dance, art events and exhibitions, film screenings, panel discussions, and much more. The full schedule of events is available here.

Candler Park Fall Fest

The multi-weekend event kicks off Friday, Sept. 22 with the Fall Ball from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pullman Yards with music, entertainment, food, and drinks. On Sept. 24, the annual tour of homes is from noon to 6 p.m. The fun continues on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with an artist market, live music, and 1K and 10K runs. See the full schedule and get tickets here.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

The festival is already underway with dinners and chef events, but this weekend is the big show with tasting tents set up at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Tickets are already sold out for Saturday and going fast for Friday and Sunday. Get them here.

Cool Dads Rock Soapbox Derby

The 9th annual derby is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park (Rankin Street). The event is free to attend. Find out more here.

Sandy Springs Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6100 Lake Forest Drive. The event will include a children’s play area, local musicians, interactive art stations, plus up to 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline. More details here.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run

Grammy Award-winners Ashanti and Mya will be the guest performers on Saturday for the 32nd annual event at Piedmont Park. Presented by AHF Pharmacy, participants have already raised more than $350,000, and thousands of walkers, runners, and concertgoers are expected to attend. Find out more here.

Scraplanta Sunset Standup

Some of Atlanta’s funniest comedians will perform on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at Westside Motor Lounge to benefit nonprofit creative reuse shop Scraplanta. On the bill are Mark Kendall, David Perdue, Tumi, Carlette Jennings, and Storhm the Artiste. There wil also be a creative reuse craft market with upcycled art from MetaMOEphosis Studio, Layers City Art, Seatree Studio, Pours for the Planet, Haley Lazerface, and Enrapturing Entertainment. Get tickets here.

Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal

Head over to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday for this home match between Atlanta United FC and CF Montreal at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets and details here.

Westside Beer & Bourbon Fest

Get your fill of beer, bourbon, ciders, and spirits on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Chattahoochee Food Works. Get tickets here.

East Atlanta Strut

Celebrate East Atlanta’s art, culture, and quirkiness on Saturday, Sept. 23. Grab a bike or hop on the Strut bus to catch all this neighborhood-wide festival has to offer. The parade starts at noon. See all the details here.

Atlanta Streets Alive

The open street event returns after a pandemic pause on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-5 p.m. along Peachtree Street, which will closed to vehicular traffic from Mitchell Street in Downtown to 15th Street in Midtown. There will be activities and events along the route all afternoon. Additional ASA dates are coming up Oct. 22 and Nov. 12, then becomes a monthly event starting next Spring. Get more details here.

Sunday in the Park ft. Tunes from Tombs

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting its annual Sunday in the Park event on Sept. 24 featuring the Tunes from the Tombs music festival. This year’s headliners are Fireside Collective and Jon Stickley Trio along with local acts The Aint Sisters and Black Lion Reggae. Get tickets here.