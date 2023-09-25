As a resident of Sandy Springs, GA, it is important to understand how the City Council operates and what their responsibilities are.

The Sandy Springs City Council is composed of six members plus the Mayor. The Mayor and Council members are each elected to four-year terms, with Council member terms staggered.

The City Council is responsible for making decisions on policies, programs, and services that affect the community. The City Council is also responsible for enacting laws and setting policies for the city. They oversee the budget, determine tax rates, and approve major contracts and agreements that the city enters into.

To find out which district you reside in, look for your residence on the map of council districts or search using your address here.

Meet the Sandy Springs City Council

John Paulson – District 1

John Paulson is the mayor pro tempore for the City of Sandy Springs.

EMAIL: jpaulson@sandyspringsga.gov

Melody Kelley – District 2

EMAIL: mkelley@sandyspringsga.gov

Melissa Mular – District 3

EMAIL: mmular@sandyspringsga.gov

Jody Reichel – District 4

EMAIL: jreichel@sandyspringsga.gov

Tibby DeJulio – District 5

EMAIL: tdejulio@sandyspringsga.gov

Andy Bauman – District 6

EMAIL: abauman@sandyspringsga.gov

When does the Sandy Springs City Council meet?

City Council meetings are typically held on the first and third Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at Sandy Springs Studio Theatre, located at 1 Galambos Way.

These meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. The meetings are also broadcast live on the city’s website and cable television channel for residents to watch along virtually. Residents can also watch recordings of past meetings on the city’s website.

Residents can provide input to the City Council by attending meetings and speaking during the public comment period. Additionally, the city has an online portal where residents can submit comments and feedback on various topics, including upcoming City Council meetings and proposed legislation.

How can residents stay informed about the Sandy Springs City Council?

The City of Sandy Springs provides several resources for residents to stay informed about the City Council and their activities. The city’s website has a dedicated section for the City Council, which includes meeting agendas, minutes, and recordings. Residents can also sign up for email updates and newsletters to stay informed about upcoming meetings and important city news.

The city also has a social media presence on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, where residents can receive updates and engage with the city. The city’s website has a calendar of upcoming events, including City Council meetings and public hearings.