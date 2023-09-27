Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. is hosting a virtual citywide public meeting on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. for the launch of the BeltLine Transit Study.

The planning study is for a 13.6-mile portion of the rail corridor around the 22-mile BeltLine loop. The study is funded by the Federal Transit Administration and will identify the preferred transit alignment and station locations in the northwest quadrant.

It study will also pinpoint the preferred station locations in the southwest and southeast quadrants where the transit alignment has already been determined.

Kimley-Horn & Associates will conduct the study, which is expected to take 24 months. The project will specifically look at connectivity between the regional transit network and the regional trail network.

The Oct. 2 meeting will be broadcast virtually on Zoom and Facebook. The Zoom registration link is here. To join this meeting by phone, dial 929-205-6099 and enter webinar ID 857 7692 0273. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions via Zoom, telephone, and Facebook.

Meeting materials can be accessed on the day of the meeting at beltline.org/meetings. All past presentations and Facebook Live recordings are available in the same online location.