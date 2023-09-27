Sandy Springs Community Development Department staff explained the proposed updates to the city’s development code at a public meeting on Sept. 26. (Bob Pepalis)

A proposal to allow existing gas stations to increase the number of pumps did not get a warm reception at a public meeting on the Sandy Springs Development Code update.

Residents at the Tuesday meeting were encouraged to share their opinions using sticky notes on poster boards that explained different code update proposals. Residents can also submit comments online through Oct. 13 or email them to masterplan@sandyspringsga.gov.

One proposal was to allow a one-for-one replacement of a fuel station if design standards were met at the new location and a conditional use permit was granted. In this case, the current distance requirement from another fuel station would be removed. The existing development code requirement says that “Any new fuel pumps or gas station must be located at least ½-mile from any existing fuel pump or gas station.”

“We don’t want new large-scale gas stations on Roswell Road. We have enough. There are six currently within ½ mile of I-285 Roswell Road. Keep the distance requirement,” one resident wrote on a sticky note.

Another said, “This is a solution to a problem that does not exist.”

Even the city’s planned fleet facility for its Police Department on Roswell Road, which will include fuel pumps, was called to task for not following the distance requirement, with a resident writing, “City of Sandy Springs gas station/fleet facility (noncompliant with 2017 distance requirement).”

Residents also quizzed city staff about proposed updates that could affect their neighborhoods, with some worrying that a proposal to allow homeowners with garages that existed before 2005 to enlarge them to fit today’s vehicles. They could encroach upon primary front yard setbacks to do this.

Some residents addressed issues beyond technical changes to the development code.

“One big thing is there’s not enough about affordable housing. Just meaning for lower-income but even middle-income, it’s once again just Sandy Springs being elitist and just status quo if they’re being expensive. That’s definitely a drawback,” city resident Will Lance said.

A copy of the presentation that offers highlights of the Development Code Update also can be found online.