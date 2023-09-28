The restaurant group CentraArchy Restaurants will host its 13th annual “Pink Kiss for the Cure” campaign this October.

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all of the restaurant group’s eateries will offer a “Pink Kiss” martini, according to a press release. Fifty percent of the sales will go to breast cancer research and sales.

“Our generous guests helped raise over $240,000 for the Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign during its first 12 years,” said CentraArchy CEO Vince Van Brunt in the release. “This is an important tradition for all seven of our restaurant brands at 14 locations across the Southeast, last year raising $20,000—we hope to make our 13th year the biggest yet!”

CentraArchy Restaurants in the Atlanta area include Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime. The restaurant California Dreaming in Augusta will also be participating.

According to the release, this year’s campaign contributions will go to the national nonprofit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, which aims to provide information and support to anyone impacted by breast cancer.