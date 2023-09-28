Foundation Social Eatery will be hosting a collaborative dinner with different Atlanta chefs on Oct. 17.

If you’re worried about getting into your favorite Atlanta restaurants after Michelin announces who will get that coveted rating, Foundation Social Eatery has you covered.

Atlanta’s Michelin restaurants are expected to be announced on Oct. 24, but on Oct. 17 the Alpharetta restaurant is hosting a collaborative dinner featuring some of Atlanta’s best restaurants and chefs. According to a press release, Foundation will host Atlas, Lazy Betty, Little Bear and Kyma for a seven-course meal complete with wine pairings from Alpharetta’s Fermented Wine Boutique.

Foundation Social Eatery’s Operating Partner Nick Hassiotis said this idea has been in the works for quite some time. Hassiotis said he got to know Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, the team behind Lazy Betty, while he was working at the Hotel Clermont. He had worked at Foundation Social Eatery before, and came back to the restaurant as it was launching in Alpharetta after closing in Roswell.

At that point, Hassiotis said that he and Phillips had discussed the possibility of Foundation and Lazy Betty putting on a dinner together, but the timing didn’t seem to align with the reopening. However, once things had settled down, Hassiotis reached back out to see if Phillips was still interested.

“He said, ‘Absolutely,” Hassiotis recalled. “‘What do you think if we brought on a few more restaurants as well?’”

The event will take place on Oct. 17, and guests can make reservations online from 5-8:45 p.m. The full menu has not yet been released, but each of the seven courses will be provided by one of the restaurants involved. The amuse will be from Chef Mel Toledo of Foundation Social Eatery, the cold appetizer by Chef Phillips, the hot appetizer by Chef Jarrett Stieber of Little Bear, the fish course by Chef Pano Karatassos of Kyma, the first entree by Chef Freddy Money of Atlas, the second entree by Chef Toledo, and dessert from Pastry Chef Gus Castro of Lazy Betty.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the dinner will go to Ben’s Friends, an addiction support group for members of the food and beverage industry.

Tickets and reservations can be purchased online.