In a tradition that has become a staple for pumpkin enthusiasts in and around Dunwoody, All Saints Catholic Church opens its annual Pumpkin Patch on Sun., Oct. 1. The event marks its 18th year in operation and continues to draw the attention of residents seeking the perfect pumpkin for autumn décor.

It’s a charitable endeavor of the Knights of Columbus Council #11402, and all proceeds benefit local community groups, including Habitat for Humanity, the Pregnancy Aid Clinic, and COATS for KIDS.

According to Dave Richardson, known as the “Big Pumpkin” among the Knights, “Each year, we source specially chosen pumpkins via express truck, directly from an out-of-state grower.

“The variety we offer is unparalleled, boasting a range of quality pumpkins you won’t easily find elsewhere. From colossal, uniquely hued pumpkins to dainty swan gourds perfect for holiday table decorations, there’s something to delight both parents and children.”

Last year’s event sold 20,000 pounds of pumpkins.

Richardson underscored the event’s double benefit, stating, “The Pumpkin Patch is a win-win for Dunwoody and its surroundings. We supply the unique pumpkins everyone craves, and patrons leave with the satisfaction of knowing their purchases fuel local community projects.”

For additional details on the All Saints Catholic Church Pumpkin Patch 2023, contact Dave Richardson at dm.richardson01@gmail.com.