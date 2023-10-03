A rendering of Yuji, a new Japanese restaurant concept coming to Junction Krog District in Summer 2024.

Portman has completed the first phase of Junction Krog District development in Old Fourth Ward and announced a new Japanese restaurant concept.

The office building with ground-floor retail and restaurant space fronts the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue.

Yuji, a new Japanese concept by Kinjo Enterprise, is joining the restaurant mix in Summer 2024.

According to a press release, Yuji will be an “innovative, Japanese-modern restaurant that brings a Kaiseki-inspired menu with fresh and seasonal dishes to Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.”

Kaiseki has a rich history in Kyoto, Japan, and includes a beautifully plated, multi-course Japanese dinner, typically served with sake.

Another rendering of the Yuji outdoor bar at Junction Krog.

Yuji will be connected to Junction Krog District’s expansive public porch that fronts the BeltLine and will include two outdoor bars that are easily accessible to pedestrians.

The space will feature a 1,670-square-foot patio where it will serve cocktails, beer, and sake on draft, including private-label sake from the Kizakura product line owned by Yuji Matsumoto’s family. Yuji will have a walk-up window with a touchscreen display for to-go orders.

“For a BeltLine-facing project like this, it was especially important for us to bring in exceptional, true-to-Atlanta concepts that share our vision for creating experiences that seamlessly blend with the character and soul of the neighborhood,” Dotan Zuckerman, Head of Retail and Activation for Portman, said in the press release. “Yuji comes from one of Atlanta’s best, and we couldn’t be more excited to debut its flagship location at Junction Krog District. With construction complete and two chef-driven restaurants announced, we know that this will become a vibrant and activated gathering place for the community.”

Yuji will join recently announced Yeppa & Co, an Italian concept, in Junction Krog’s restaurant mix.

Portman recently purchased 1.3 acres across Irwin Street for a second phase of the project.