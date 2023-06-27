A rendering of the second phase of unction Krog shows the building sitting at the corner of Irwin and Sampson Streets as well as the Atlanta BeltLine. (Courtesy Portman Holdings)

Portman Holdings has closed on 1.3 acres of land at the corner of Sampson and Irwin streets in Old Fourth Ward for phase two of its mixed-use Junction Krog project.

The property – currently home to Irwin Street Market and the Atlanta Bicycle Barn – also sits along the Atlanta BeltLine’s busy Eastside Trail.

Mike Greene, Portman’s vice president of development, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the new building will mimic phase one just across Irwin Street.

Phase two is expected to feature 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, outdoor gathering spots, and potentially 220,000 square feet of offices. Greene said construction won’t begin until phase one is complete and occupied.

Portman is also developing two other high-profile mixed-use projects along the BeltLine, including the Ponce & Ponce development near Ponce City Market and the redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk, which will see the current buildings raised to make room for apartments and retail space.

Portman has purchased the 1.3 acres bounded by Irwin, Sampson, and McGruder streets as well as the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.