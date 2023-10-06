Georgia has solidified its position as a hub for business and innovation, attracting a remarkable number of Fortune 500 companies to establish their headquarters within the state. With a robust economy and a favorable business climate, Georgia has become an irresistible destination for corporate giants. According to Georgia Power, there are 19 Fortune 500 companies that proudly call Georgia home.

Let’s take a closer look at these influential companies that have chosen Georgia as their base of operations:

#20 The Home Depot

The Home Depot #37 United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service #85 Delta

Delta #100 The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company #138 Southern Company

Southern Company #179 Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts #183 WestRock

WestRock #207 Aflac

Aflac #259 PulteGroup

PulteGroup #268 Asbury Automotive

Asbury Automotive #320 Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern #324 AGCO

AGCO #384 Assurant

Assurant #351 Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries #401 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) #408 Newell Brands

Newell Brands #409 Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging #425 Global Payments

Global Payments #474 NCR

These are just a few examples of the Fortune 500 companies that have recognized the allure of Georgia’s business ecosystem. But what exactly makes Georgia so attractive to these corporate giants?

Georgia offers a host of advantages that make it an ideal choice for Fortune 500 companies seeking growth and success. According to a statement made by the president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “A critical mass of Fortune 500 and 1000 companies are here because of our region’s talent, strategic location and business-friendly climate.”

The state boasts a highly skilled and diverse workforce, ensuring companies have access to top talent. Moreover, Georgia’s excellent transportation infrastructure, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, provides seamless connectivity to both domestic and international markets.

Strategically located in the southeastern United States, Georgia serves as a gateway to global markets. This advantageous position allows businesses to reach customers and partners worldwide efficiently. Georgia’s business-friendly environment is complemented by favorable tax incentives and regulatory policies, which further encourage companies to thrive and expand.

As Georgia continues to foster a supportive ecosystem for businesses, it is expected that more companies will join the ranks of the Fortune 500 in the future. With its thriving economy, skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure, and strategic location, Georgia remains a magnet for corporate success.