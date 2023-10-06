The 2023 National Black Arts Festival (NBAF) is celebrating 35 years with its annual fundraising gala.

“Mahogany: A Celebration of Black Arts” will take place on Oct. 7 and will honor film producers Will Packer and Christian Nolan Jones for their work in the industry, according to a press release

“NBAF is excited to celebrate 35 years of providing exceptional arts programming during this year’s ‘Mahogany’ Gala,” said NBAF Executive Director Stephanie Owens in an emailed statement. “This event will also continue NBAF’s legacy of honoring trailblazers and emerging talent as we highlight Will Packer and Christian Nolan Jones, two individuals that are fearlessly moving art and culture forward, and we are proud to have the opportunity to recognize their achievements and success.”

The arts nonprofit is presenting Will Packer with the Trailblazer in the Arts Award. Packer’s producer credits include “Think Like a Man,” “Girls Trip,” and “What Men Want.”

The event will include a dinner curated by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, who opened Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta earlier this year. There will also be performances by Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Drew Charter Jazz Ensemble, Dri Jack, K. Calloway & The Boys, Maiesha McQueen, Maynard High School Dance group, and Spelman College Department of Dance, Performance, and Choreography.