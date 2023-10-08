An Octoberfest Fall Festival at the North Fulton Service Center in Sandy Springs will provide information about free services from the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities.

Fulton County District 2 Vice Chair Bob Ellis is sponsoring the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7741 Roswell Road NE, according to a news release.

The fall festival will offer access to free COVID-19 vaccines, behavioral health services, Fulton County programs, services, and other community-based organizations. Ellis will also serve as the official event host, which will include live music, wellness resources, food, giveaways, and entertainment.

“Many folks are not familiar with the services we provide that can benefit them and their families. Our goal has always been to respond to our citizens’ needs and this annual event is a chance to learn more in a festive setting,” he said.

The Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities was awarded a $3.9 million federal grant from the US Department of Health & Human Services to provide resources to under-served communities, encourage COVID vaccinations, and offer access to behavioral health care. The grant was in response to the Biden/Harris Administration’s National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response & Pandemic Preparedness.

For more information call the department at 404-612-6520.