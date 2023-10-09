This guide provides a comprehensive list of hospitals and medical centers in Decatur and the surrounding area. To access the care you need, we have included the address and contact details for each medical center.

Please note that the information provided is subject to change, so it’s advisable to contact the medical centers directly for the most up-to-date information.

1. Emory Decatur Hospital

Emory Decatur Hospital is a leading medical center in Decatur. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital provides high-quality and compassionate care to patients. They offer a wide range of services, including emergency medical treatment, specialized surgeries, and routine check-ups. The hospital is equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by experienced physicians, nurses, and support staff. Emory Decatur Hospital also prioritizes patient comfort and convenience, providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients and their families.

Services:

Emergency medical treatment

Specialized surgeries

Routine check-ups

Cancer/Oncology

Heart and Vascular

Orthopaedic

Radiology Screening

Contact & Location:

Address: 2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Contact: (404) 501-1000

2. Atlanta VA Medical Center

As a dedicated healthcare institution for veterans, the Atlanta VA Medical Center plays a vital role in providing comprehensive medical services to those who have served in the military. With a commitment to delivering high-quality care, the center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals. At the Atlanta VA Medical Center, veterans receive personalized and specialized healthcare tailored to their unique needs. From routine check-ups to specialized treatments and surgeries, the center offers a wide range of medical services to address various health concerns. The medical center is known for its expertise in areas such as primary care, mental health, rehabilitation, and specialized medical treatments.

Services:

Primary care

Pharmacy

Gynecology

Emergency Care

Mental health care

Audiology

Dental/Oral care

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Contact & Location:

Address: 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Contact: (404) 321-6111

3. Regional Medical Group

Regional Medical Group is a reputable medical center located in Decatur. With a strong commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services, Regional Medical Group offers a wide range of medical specialties and treatments. The center is known for its experienced and dedicated team of physicians, nurses, and support staff who strive to deliver personalized and compassionate care to their patients.

At Regional Medical Group, patient comfort and well-being are top priorities. The center ensures a welcoming and supportive environment for patients and their families, making their healthcare experience as stress-free as possible. With state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technology, Regional Medical Group is equipped to provide comprehensive and advanced treatments for various health conditions.

Services:

Primary Care

Medicine

Medical Reports

Contact & Location:

Address: 1670 Scott Blvd #104, Decatur, GA 30033

Contact: (404) 609-1945

4. Kaiser Permanente Downtown Decatur Medical Office

The Kaiser Permanente Downtown Decatur Medical Office is a trusted healthcare facility located in Decatur. As part of the renowned Kaiser Permanente network, this medical office is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to individuals and families.

At Kaiser Permanente Downtown Decatur Medical Office, patients have access to a wide range of medical services and specialties. The experienced team of physicians, nurses, and staff are dedicated to delivering personalized care and ensuring positive health outcomes for their patients. From routine check-ups and preventive care to specialized treatments and therapies, Kaiser Permanente Downtown Decatur Medical Office covers a broad spectrum of healthcare needs.

Services:

Routine Check-ups/Primary care

Therapies

Pharmacy

Pediatrics

Contact & Location: