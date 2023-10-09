In the sheer mess of global politics, one conflict has been judged with prejudice, and unfortunately, widespread misinformation that leads to intentional or unintentional ignorance—the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The most recent turn of events paints a grim scene: Israel, suffering what is considered its own 9/11, is now at war with Hamas, a terrorist group that has long sought Israel’s annihilation. The human cost is staggering: over 900 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have lost their lives, with dozens of Israelis – mothers, fathers, daughters, brothers, grandparents, children, and newborns – taken hostage or brutally murdered in their homes and on the streets for the mere fact that they are Jews.

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

One of the gravest injustices that befall a conflict is that its details become oversimplified when the narrative is reduced to black and white. Many are unaware that Gaza has been controlled by Hamas, a terrorist organization that has been recognized as such by the US and the EU, since 2007. This isn’t a mere political detail—it’s a cornerstone of the current conflict, and understanding this is pivotal to grasping the broader picture.

Western leaders have underscored Israel’s right to self-defense in light of these atrocious acts of terror. The complexities are undeniable, but they shouldn’t deter us from voicing our support for a nation’s fundamental right to protect its citizens. At the same time, our hearts ache for innocent Palestinian lives lost. Both these sentiments can coexist.

Support for Israel’s right to defend itself doesn’t negate the aspiration for a just and lasting solution that uplifts Palestinian rights, without the presence or influence of terrorist forces. However, any discourse that doesn’t acknowledge the threat Israel faces from entities like Hamas or the necessity for it to defend itself against forces that only wish to murder Jews in cold blood is incomplete.

But where does this leave the onlookers, the well-wishers, and those of you who yearn for peace?

It’s a time for outreach, for extending a hand to your Jewish friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. The Jewish community, already grappling with a surge in global antisemitism, is now further traumatized by these unimaginable events. It’s a time for asking questions, seeking resources, and doing the necessary work to educate oneself about a complex issue instead of adhering to the simplicities offered by biased and uneducated perspectives, especially on social media and particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

For those unaware, antisemitism doesn’t merely reside in overt acts of violence—it thrives in subtler, insidious forms. From conspiracy theories to casual comments, from stereotypes to misinformation—antisemitic propaganda is both overt and covert. It’s crucial to discern and confront it wherever it appears.

So, for those looking for a place to start amidst the ongoing chaos, here are some guidelines:

Reach Out and Listen: The Jewish community is in unthinkable pain. A simple message of concern or a phone call can be a balm to a wounded spirit. Let us know that we are not alone. I have spoken to many of my Jewish friends and family members who are shocked by the lack of outreach of their close friends and networks to even check-in and ask the simple question “Are you OK?”. Whether due to a lack of understanding or the fear of saying the wrong thing, please know that showing a simple act of camaraderie and acknowledgment does more than you know and is the most important place to start.

Educate Yourself: Delve deeper into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Understand its intricacies. There are countless resources—books, documentaries, and seminars—that offer unbiased insights. Knowledge is empowering and will provide you with the necessary stepping stones to start unpacking decades of conflict. A few widely respected sources include The Council on Foreign Relations, the Middle East Institute, Brookings, and the ADL.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

Discern Propaganda: Be cautious of information sources. Not everything on social media is true, and not every impassioned plea is rooted in fact. Especially on X, the amount of disinformation and propaganda is extraordinary. Both far right and left voices have run rampant since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform; users must discern fact and fiction by doing the work to check the evidence presented on their feeds. It’s not easy, but it is necessary for anyone who claims to use social media as their main source of news and content.

Engage in Constructive Dialogue: Open channels of communication. Discuss and debate, but engage with respect and a willingness to understand. For non-Jews, this again means reaching out to your Jewish friends and colleagues to simply ask; we will not judge you for not knowing what you don’t know, instead, we will offer guidance and thank you for taking the steps to show up as an ally that wants to work towards solutions in this heinous situation. Additionally, reach out to your clergy, religious and community leaders, and anyone you trust in your circles who can provide more direction and point you to helpful resources.

Support Peacemaking Initiatives: Whether it’s NGOs on the ground or community initiatives—support those striving to bridge divides, build understanding, and support humanitarian needs in current war zones. Some organizations to consider include The Jewish Agency for Israel, American Friends of Magen David Adom, and the American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center. This also includes attending PEACEFUL demonstrations and shows of support for normalization in the Middle East. Go and speak with people in your own communities to learn and hear from those with family, friends, spouses, and others involved directly in the war. Too often, we minimize these situations down to what we see on our tiny screens. Remember, these are real humans whose lives are at stake and in danger every day.

As we reflect on the recent tragedies, let us not forget that every individual in this conflict has dreams, hopes, and families. While governments and militants chart their courses, let’s ensure our compass points toward compassion, understanding, and solidarity. Today, standing beside Israel and your Jewish friends doesn’t just mean standing up against terror; it means standing up for peace, understanding, and a brighter, shared tomorrow for everyone who is suffering.

In this moment of profound crisis, we ask to hear your voice, your acknowledgment, and your willingness to reach out and stand beside us as our very right to exist as Jews is questioned. We are there on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter movement, unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s right to freedom, and unabashedly visible to our allies all across the social justice spectrum.

Now, all we ask is that you put in the same work and show up for us.