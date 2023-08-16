The Breman Museum

Part of Spring Street in Midtown is shut down after a bomb threat was received at the Breman Museum and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers are investigating the 3 p.m. phoned-in bomb threat at the museum and nonprofit agency, both located at 1440 Spring St. NW. The complex buildings were evacuated, an APD spokesperson told Rough Draft.



Officers currently have Spring Street between 19th and 17th streets closed and are investigating the threat, the spokesperson said.

The Breman Museum‘s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is unknown how many people were inside this portion of the complex when it was evacuated.

The museum is located near the Savannah College of Art & Design, which has also been affected by the street closure.

The bomb threat against the Jewish museum and agency add to recent antisemitic incidents happening in metro Atlanta, including in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

State and federal lawmakers condemned antisemitism after Nazi rallies were held in Cobb County and Macon during a weekend in late June. The same weekend, antisemitic flyers and other propaganda were found in Sandy Springs and Warner Robbins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.