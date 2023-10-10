DIPS Kitchen has soft-launched in Atlanta.

You’ve heard of girl dinner. But what about dip for dinner? That’s what DIPS Kitchen wants to bring right to your door.

Founded by Jeff Scardino, DIPS Kitchen is a mobile eatery designed to bring sharable dips right to your door for tailgates, dinner parties, and other get-togethers. According to Scardino, the company recently soft-launched in the Atlanta area and plans to expand.

“The goal is to keep expanding our neighborhoods we cover with the Dip Mobiles,” Scardino said. “We would open … a new small kitchen in that area, so the Dip Mobiles can stay close. And then we would cover that area.”

Dip Mobiles are what Scardino calls the temperature-controlled trucks that drive around. Hungry patrons can flag down these trucks and order on the street, or order delivery through the company’s mobile app or third party apps like UberEats or Postmates.

Scardino said that dips have always been a big part of his family’s mealtimes – so much so that their traditional Christmas Eve dinner consists solely of different types of dips. He originally had the idea to open up a brick and mortar in New York City, but after moving to Atlanta a couple of years ago, the business plan changed. Atlanta didn’t have as many opportunities for restaurants that would receive a lot of foot traffic, so delivery seemed like a better option.

“It just seemed like an interesting opportunity to seize a suburban market,” Scardino said. “Could I go to people in a new way? Go straight to them with a new delivery concept? And that’s kind of where I created this idea. It’s almost like an ice cream truck for gourmet dips.”

The menu consists of signature dips such as creamy hummus, slow roasted chicken salad, and cracklin’ pimento cheese. There are also a crop of season dips, which at the moment include shrimp remoulade, buffalo cauliflower, and blueberry compote dessert.

“I think they’re perfect for anything, any gathering,” said Scardino of dips. “They bring people together.”

The trucks will primarily be driving around Buckhead for the time being, but users can still order from DIPS Kitchen via third party apps if they’re outside that area.