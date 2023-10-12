Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Sweet potato, Asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster and acorn squash, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil and many other herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, various flower bouquets like marigolds, dahlias, and sunflowers.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Butternut Squash Chili from Community Farmers Markets.

Butternut Squash Chili Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 medium sized butternut squash, halved with seeds removed

Handful shishito peppers, chopped

Handful sungold cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ yellow onion, chopped

2 gloves garlic, minced

3 cups pinto beans, cooked

2 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 cup veggie broth

1 jar fire roasted salsa

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tsp smoked salt

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375° F. Oil the inside halves of the butternut and roast for 45 minutes or until soft. Allow to cool. In a large pot heat a tablespoon or two of oil. Add to the pot the minced garlic, chopped onion, halved cherries, and chopped shishitos. Cook until the onion is translucent. Puree the cooled butternut squash with the broth, tomato paste, seasonings, and salt. Add the puree, salsa, and beans to the pot. Bring up to a boil then simmer on medium low for 15 minutes. Serve warm with garnish and accompaniments of choice.

Cajun Grain Bowls from Community Farmers Markets

Cajun Grain Bowls Recipe:

Ingredients:

Sweet peppers, sliced

Asian eggplant (the long boys!) sliced in half longways and then sliced into bite-size segments

Onion, sliced

Cajun-style seasonings (you can buy it, or blend your own with smoked paprika, onion, garlic powder, dried thyme, oregano, cayenne powder, salt and pepper)

Oil

Hearty grain base of your choice. Bulgur wheat used in picture.

Sauce:

Mayo

Sweet pickle brine

Minced pickles

Horseradish mustard

Cajun-style seasonings

Fresh lemon for juice

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425 F. To your sheet pan(s), add your eggplant pieces. Drizzle *generously* with oil and *generously* sprinkle over seasonings. Remember, eggplant is a sponge and wants to soak up ALL that flavor! Toss it around a bit before placing in oven to roast for 5-6 minutes, 8 min tops before checking! To another sheet pan(s), add your peppers and onions. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt n pep. Toss around a bit and place in the oven with the eggplant. Check your oven every 5 minutes or so and toss your roasting veg around in their sheet pans at least once. This is a good time to work on your quick-cooking grain of choice. You can make your sauce while keeping an eye on your roasting veg and cooking grains. For the sauce – combine 1/4 cup mayo, splash pickle juice, 1 tbsp minced pickles, 1 tbsp mustard, 1 tbsp cajun seasonings, 2 tbsp lemon juice, and then tasted and adjusted from there. You’re looking for a creamy, zingy situation – something to brighten up and tie that hearty grain and roasted veg together. Make your bowl and serve with a little sprig of backyard herbs and extra squeeze of lemon.

The recipes for Butternut Squash Chili and Cajun Grain Bowls can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.