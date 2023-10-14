For more local coverage of the Hammas attack on Israel, click here.

Gov. Brian Kemp has instructed the state treasurer to buy $10 million in bonds from Israel to support its military response to last weekend’s brutal attack launched by Hamas militants.

The $10 million was the highest amount available on the bond market and brings Georgia’s current investment in Israel via bonds to $25 million.

“Israel is one of Georgia’s strongest allies and greatest friends, and our support for its people as they endure horrific attacks from terrorists is unwavering,” Kemp said Friday. “Purchasing these bonds is just the latest expression of that support.”

Rocket attacks and raids into Israel from the Gaza Strip since last Saturday have killed 1,300 and injured about 3,300, according to the Israeli government. About 150 kidnapped hostages are thought to have been taken to Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry said more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,600 others wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave.

The governor, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, and their three daughters led a delegation of state officials to Israel in May on an economic development trip. Kemp met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and other Israeli officials to discuss security in the Middle East and other issues.

