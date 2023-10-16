Since the war in Israel began 10 days ago, Atlanta schools, organizations, and politicians have issued statements meant to comfort their respective communities.

More than 80 families signed a letter to Atlanta Public Schools expressing heartbreak, disappointment and insult on Oct. 16, reporting to the district that it missed the mark on the war on Israel.

“In the wake of the deadliest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust, and on the day of a call for a Global Jihad against the Jewish people, your statement was tone-deaf and inappropriate,” the letter begins.

APS released a short statement on Oct. 13 comparing the Civil Rights movement to the war in Israel, which was the tipping point for many in the Jewish community.

Parents wrote, “We do not expect Atlanta Public Schools to make a political statement. We expect you to acknowledge that this was a terrorist attack on the State of Israel and the Jewish people. This is a teachable moment. These terrorist attacks are not the same as the non-violent civil rights movement.”

“Your misguided equivalency does not create a safe space in APS for our Jewish students. Our community is hurting, grieving, and scared. Please reassure the APS community that you want our families, students, and staff who are hurting or fearing for their loved ones or themselves to know that you stand with us and are committed to keeping our children safe,” the letter stated.

Families across the district signed the letter, from North Atlanta High School to Parkside Elementary in Grant Park.

The letter requested that APS make another statement, reiterating that there is no place for hate in APS schools. By late afternoon, APS had done just that. School board members finally got involved, advising APS in reviewing and editing the response from the administration.

Principal Tekeshia Hollis wrote to the David T. Howard Middle School community: “We take your feedback seriously, and compassion for our families is of the utmost importance to us. Please note that we have warned teachers and staff to be aware of non-inclusive language, more specifically anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic language and figures.”

A portion of the email from Danielle Battle, APS interim superintendent.

Danielle Battle, interim superintendent of APS, sent a district-wide email with resources for talking to children about war.

“Atlanta Public Schools continues to be hopeful for the peaceful resolution of the longstanding, multifaceted issues that have brought us to this point so that children in Atlanta and around the world can thrive in environments that are safe and secure,” Battle wrote.

APS follows curriculum for the Anti-Defamation League’s anti-bias and bullying prevention education, No Place for Hate.

APS Director of Media Seth Coleman told Rough Draft that parents and all stakeholders are encouraged to utilize the district’s Let’s Talk platform for questions, concerns, suggestions and/or compliments.