Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner (l), Gallery Director Shannon Morris, and artist Charity Hamidullah unveil Spruill’s latest art installation. (Photo: Cathy Cobbs)

Spruill Center for the Arts unveiled its latest AMPLIFY art installation at the fourth annual “Spirits for Spruill” event on Oct. 14.

The winning artist, Charity Hamidullah, created the work, entitled “Big Hug” that she said exemplified “embracing one another through life.”

“We are all going through something in one way or another,” Hamidullah said. “This is a piece that shows the need to give each other space.”

Shannon Morris, the director of the Spruill Gallery, said AMPLIFY is a “creative placemaking project on the grounds meant to engage the community through vibrant public art installations and to support working artists and the art community.”

Morris said Hamidullah “utilizes color, figurative and environmental elements to illustrate stories of identity, empowerment and growth while uniting spaces with the love language of art.”

Originally from Rochester, NY, Hamidullah began her career as a tattoo artist when she was 16, and then transformed her medium to the canvas “with the hope to inspire and uplift more individuals.”

She has many installations throughout Atlanta and the United States, including a large piece at the Saltbox warehouse near the Chattahoochee Food Works.

“I’m grateful that I am able to create every day as my living,” she said.

The BFG Band provided the entertainment for the evening, Renzo’s Fire supplied the food, and signature drinks were poured by Post Meridiem.

Event sponsors included Piedmont Bank, JWB Realty Services, the Perimeter Center Improvement Districts, the Dunwoody Restaurant Group, and Rough Draft Atlanta.