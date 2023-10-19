Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Sweet potatoes, Asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster and acorn squash, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil and many other herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, various flower bouquets like marigolds, dahlias, and sunflowers.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Sticky 5 Spice Eggplant from Community Farmers Markets.

Sticky 5 Spice Eggplant Recipe:

Ingredients:

Garlic

Chinese Eggplants (roughly 8)

Salt

Potato or Corn starch

Sauce:

Soy sauce or tamari 3 TB

Rice vinegar 1 TSP

Brown Sugar 1 TB

Chinese 5 Spice 1.5 TSP

Directions:

For sauce: combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and Chinese five spice, stir and set aside. Pick as many garlic cloves as your heart desires and smash them with the flat side of your knife and a firm fist. Peel the skin off and leave whole. Chop stems off and either slice eggplants long ways or chop into cube-like sizes. Mix eggplants with salt and let it sit for about 10 minutes to draw moisture out. Rinse salt off completely and pat dry. Toss eggplants in potato starch and cook in a good drizzle of oil on med-high heat until eggplants and garlic cloves turns golden in color. Turn heat down to low and toss in sauce. Cook until sauce thickens and turn off heat immediately. Add some toasted sesame seeds and garlic chives on top if you wish.

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes from Community Farmers Markets.

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes Recipe:

Ingredients:

A few medium sized Japanese sweet potatoes (this variety is starchy and dense to hold up more like a traditional potato, but any sweet potato variety will do)

Chopped parsley

Chopped sweet pepper

Chopped onion

Sunflower oil

Dollop of sour cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425° F. Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly and chop a small section off one side to create a flat surface so the sweet potato doesn’t roll when being sliced. Slice the sweet potato thinly. You can use two chopsticks on either side of the sweet potato as a guide for the knife to stop before going all the way through. Brush the oil over and in between the slices. Bake until the edges are crispy and the inside cooked, about 45-55 minutes. Serve warm with the suggested toppings or accoutrement of choice.

The recipes for Sticky 5 Spice Eggplant and Hasselback Sweet Potatoes can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.