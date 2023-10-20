Assembly Studios in Doraville. (Courtesy Assembly/ANF)

Assembly Atlanta is celebrating the opening of its television and film studio, Assembly Studios, this weekend.

According to a press release, the studio is a full-service studio with 19 sound stages on 135 acres in Doraville. The site, owned by Gray Television, is located on the former home of the General Motors Assembly Plant.

“We are excited to unveil Assembly Atlanta, a hub of creativity and innovation that will redefine storytelling in the entertainment industry,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray Television’s executive chairman and CEO, in an emailed statement. “We look forward to witnessing the impact of Assembly Studios on the community here in Doraville and in all of Georgia.”

Production needs including set lighting, costumes, dressing rooms, rehearsal halls, and more are all located on-site. Assembly also has filmable facades that mimic New York, New Orleans, Tribeca, and Europe.

According to the release, Gray Television has partnered with Universal Production Services to lease and operate the studio, supporting television and film production needs to NCBUniversal Media.