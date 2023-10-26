Delivery for spirits from the Distillery of Modern Art is now available in 42 states and Washington D.C

You can now purchase the spirits from Atlanta’s Distillery of Modern Art for delivery.

Delivery for spirits from the Distillery of Modern Art is now available in 42 states and Washington D.C., according to a press release. The distillery currently has five spirits available: the Amaro Peach, Atlanta Vodka, Nouveau Gin, Peach Flavored Vodka and Corn Whiskey. Each is available in 700ml bottles.

Distillery of Modern Art Founder Seth Watson said that delivery has been a part of the plan for the distillery since the beginning. Watson hopes to not only get exposure in other markets, but learn more about who is buying the company’s spirits and why.

“It’s a great way to get spirits to people, but for us it’s definitely an opportunity to understand the data,” Watson said.

Watson opened the distillery in Chamblee in 2021 with a hope to offer a new and interesting way to experience both spirits and art that keeps patrons coming back for more. The Distillery of Modern Art combines a modern art gallery with local artists and installations, a cocktail lounge and event space.

“Both spirits and art are wildly subjective,” Watson said. “You can stare at a beautiful piece of art, the person next to you may not get it. You may slip on a gin, and think it’s the best gin you’ve ever had, and the person next to you may not like it. That’s an extreme subjectivity.”

Each spirit is available for purchase and shipping to all states except Alaska, Hawaii, Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, Idaho, Michigan, and Oklahoma, according to the release. Each bottle features a label with artwork from Georgia artists. Watson said he asked each artist chosen to try the spirit before creating the label.

“I said, I want you to create this piece of work that speaks to the spirit in the bottle,” he said.

Spirits can be purchased straight from the Distillery of Modern Art’s website.