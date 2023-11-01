The King & Queen Buildings will take part in the event.

Landmarks across Atlanta, including 1180 Peachtree, Truist Park, and 191 Peachtree Tower, together with more than 1,000 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on Nov. 2 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Atlanta landmarks include:

1180 Peachtree

Truist Park

191 Peachtree Tower

999 Peachtree Street

King and Queen Towers

Georgia International Plaza

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

The Coda Building

Pedestrian Mall/Terminal

Georgia International Convention Center (College Park)

Gateway Center Arena (College Park)

Historic College Park Golf Course

The Fountains at Glenridge Highlands

Brighton Gardens of Buckhead

Sunrise of Buckhead

“It’s wonderful to see some of Atlanta’s most well-known and world renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “. “By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com.

Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.