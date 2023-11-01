During the COVID-19 pandemic, the current job market has become a significant topic of discussion. However, the U.S. economy has a long history of fluctuations and transformations.
In the early days of the American Revolution, the job market revolved around agriculture and food acquisition. As the country grew, the Industrial Revolution in the late 1700s and early 1800s brought inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin, leading to a booming job market that attracted immigrants seeking work.
To explore the historical job market, Stacker compiled a list of the most common occupations in Georgia 150 years ago by transcribing Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census. The findings reveal that farmers and planters were the most prevalent occupations, reflecting the predominantly agricultural economy of the time. Agricultural laborers, domestic servants, laborers, employees of railroad companies, and carpenters were also common professions during that era.
#1. Agricultural laborers
- Georgia employment: 264,605
- National employment: 2,885,996
- #2 most common job in the U.S.
#2. Farmers and planters
- Georgia employment: 70,468
- National employment: 2,977,711
- #1 most common job in the U.S.
#3. Domestic servants
- Georgia employment: 37,027
- National employment: 975,734
- #4 most common job in the U.S.
#4. Laborers (not specified)
- Georgia employment: 14,976
- National employment: 1,031,666
- #3 most common job in the U.S.
#5. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)
- Georgia employment: 4,920
- National employment: 154,027
- #9 most common job in the U.S.
#6. Carpenters and joiners
- Georgia employment: 4,723
- National employment: 344,596
- #5 most common job in the U.S.
#7. Clerks in stores
- Georgia employment: 3,028
- National employment: 222,504
- #6 most common job in the U.S.
#8. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses
- Georgia employment: 2,604
- National employment: 161,820
- #8 most common job in the U.S.
#9. Blacksmiths
- Georgia employment: 2,262
- National employment: 141,774
- #11 most common job in the U.S.
#10. Teachers (not specified)
- Georgia employment: 2,119
- National employment: 126,822
- #12 most common job in the U.S.
#11. Cotton-mill operatives
- Georgia employment: 2,052
- National employment: 111,606
- #14 most common job in the U.S.
#12. Launderers and laundresses
- Georgia employment: 1,988
- National employment: 60,906
- #21 most common job in the U.S.
#13. Traders and dealers in groceries
- Georgia employment: 1,696
- National employment: 74,410
- #19 most common job in the U.S.
#14. Physicians and surgeons
- Georgia employment: 1,537
- National employment: 62,383
- #20 most common job in the U.S.
#15. Traders and dealers (not specified)
- Georgia employment: 1,444
- National employment: 100,406
- #15 most common job in the U.S.
#16. Boot and shoe makers
- Georgia employment: 1,375
- National employment: 171,127
- #7 most common job in the U.S.
#17. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)
- Georgia employment: 1,282
- National employment: 41,619
- #33 most common job in the U.S.
#18. Draymen, hackmen, & teamsters
- Georgia employment: 1,279
- National employment: 120,756
- #13 most common job in the U.S.
#19. Saw-mill operatives
- Georgia employment: 1,215
- National employment: 47,298
- #25 most common job in the U.S.
#20. Millers
- Georgia employment: 1,206
- National employment: 41,582
- #34 most common job in the U.S.
#21. Traders and dealers in dry-goods
- Georgia employment: 1,126
- National employment: 39,790
- #37 most common job in the U.S.
#22. Clergymen
- Georgia employment: 953
- National employment: 43,874
- #28 most common job in the U.S.
#23. Officials of Government
- Georgia employment: 890
- National employment: 44,743
- #26 most common job in the U.S.
#24. Masons, brick and stone
- Georgia employment: 867
- National employment: 89,710
- #17 most common job in the U.S.
#25. Lawyers
- Georgia employment: 851
- National employment: 40,736
- #35 most common job in the U.S.
#26. Soldiers (United States Army)
- Georgia employment: 719
- National employment: 22,081
- #56 most common job in the U.S.
#27. Wheelwrights
- Georgia employment: 712
- National employment: 20,942
- #58 most common job in the U.S.
#28. Painters and varnishers
- Georgia employment: 697
- National employment: 85,123
- #18 most common job in the U.S.
#29. Carriage and wagon makers
- Georgia employment: 543
- National employment: 42,464
- #31 most common job in the U.S.
#30. Employees of hotels and restaurants (not clerks)
- Georgia employment: 543
- National employment: 23,438
- #54 most common job in the U.S.
#31. Milliners, dress and mantua makers
- Georgia employment: 501
- National employment: 92,084
- #16 most common job in the U.S.
#32. Book-keepers and accountants in stores
- Georgia employment: 482
- National employment: 31,177
- #43 most common job in the U.S.
#33. Iron & steel works & shops operatives (not specified)
- Georgia employment: 466
- National employment: 22,141
- #55 most common job in the U.S.
#34. Gardeners and nurserymen
- Georgia employment: 451
- National employment: 31,435
- #42 most common job in the U.S.
#35. Printers
- Georgia employment: 436
- National employment: 39,860
- #36 most common job in the U.S.
#36. Farm and plantation overseers
- Georgia employment: 427
- National employment: 3,609
- #155 most common job in the U.S.
#37. Woodchoppers
- Georgia employment: 418
- National employment: 8,338
- #99 most common job in the U.S.
#38. Nurses
- Georgia employment: 380
- National employment: 10,976
- #86 most common job in the U.S.
#39. Cabinetmakers
- Georgia employment: 364
- National employment: 42,835
- #30 most common job in the U.S.
#40. Brick and tile makers
- Georgia employment: 338
- National employment: 26,070
- #50 most common job in the U.S.
#41. Porters in stores and warehouses
- Georgia employment: 335
- National employment: 16,631
- #67 most common job in the U.S.
#42. Hucksters
- Georgia employment: 296
- National employment: 17,362
- #64 most common job in the U.S.
#43. Bakers
- Georgia employment: 284
- National employment: 27,680
- #47 most common job in the U.S.
#44. Butchers
- Georgia employment: 280
- National employment: 44,354
- #27 most common job in the U.S.
#45. Barbers and hairdressers
- Georgia employment: 279
- National employment: 23,935
- #52 most common job in the U.S.
#46. Traders and dealers in cotton
- Georgia employment: 256
- National employment: 1,701
- #207 most common job in the U.S.
#47. Tinners
- Georgia employment: 245
- National employment: 30,524
- #44 most common job in the U.S.
#48. Harness and saddle makers
- Georgia employment: 240
- National employment: 32,817
- #41 most common job in the U.S.
#49. Barkeepers
- Georgia employment: 224
- National employment: 14,362
- #74 most common job in the U.S.
#50. Employees of Government
- Georgia employment: 220
- National employment: 14,407
- #73 most common job in the U.S.