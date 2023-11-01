During the COVID-19 pandemic, the current job market has become a significant topic of discussion. However, the U.S. economy has a long history of fluctuations and transformations.

In the early days of the American Revolution, the job market revolved around agriculture and food acquisition. As the country grew, the Industrial Revolution in the late 1700s and early 1800s brought inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin, leading to a booming job market that attracted immigrants seeking work.

To explore the historical job market, Stacker compiled a list of the most common occupations in Georgia 150 years ago by transcribing Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census. The findings reveal that farmers and planters were the most prevalent occupations, reflecting the predominantly agricultural economy of the time. Agricultural laborers, domestic servants, laborers, employees of railroad companies, and carpenters were also common professions during that era.

#1. Agricultural laborers

Georgia employment: 264,605

National employment: 2,885,996

#2 most common job in the U.S.

#2. Farmers and planters

Georgia employment: 70,468

National employment: 2,977,711

#1 most common job in the U.S.

#3. Domestic servants

Georgia employment: 37,027

National employment: 975,734

#4 most common job in the U.S.

#4. Laborers (not specified)

Georgia employment: 14,976

National employment: 1,031,666

#3 most common job in the U.S.

#5. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

Georgia employment: 4,920

National employment: 154,027

#9 most common job in the U.S.

#6. Carpenters and joiners

Georgia employment: 4,723

National employment: 344,596

#5 most common job in the U.S.

#7. Clerks in stores

Georgia employment: 3,028

National employment: 222,504

#6 most common job in the U.S.

#8. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

Georgia employment: 2,604

National employment: 161,820

#8 most common job in the U.S.

#9. Blacksmiths

Georgia employment: 2,262

National employment: 141,774

#11 most common job in the U.S.

#10. Teachers (not specified)

Georgia employment: 2,119

National employment: 126,822

#12 most common job in the U.S.

#11. Cotton-mill operatives

Georgia employment: 2,052

National employment: 111,606

#14 most common job in the U.S.

#12. Launderers and laundresses

Georgia employment: 1,988

National employment: 60,906

#21 most common job in the U.S.

#13. Traders and dealers in groceries

Georgia employment: 1,696

National employment: 74,410

#19 most common job in the U.S.

#14. Physicians and surgeons

Georgia employment: 1,537

National employment: 62,383

#20 most common job in the U.S.

#15. Traders and dealers (not specified)

Georgia employment: 1,444

National employment: 100,406

#15 most common job in the U.S.

#16. Boot and shoe makers

Georgia employment: 1,375

National employment: 171,127

#7 most common job in the U.S.

#17. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)

Georgia employment: 1,282

National employment: 41,619

#33 most common job in the U.S.

#18. Draymen, hackmen, & teamsters

Georgia employment: 1,279

National employment: 120,756

#13 most common job in the U.S.

#19. Saw-mill operatives

Georgia employment: 1,215

National employment: 47,298

#25 most common job in the U.S.

#20. Millers

Georgia employment: 1,206

National employment: 41,582

#34 most common job in the U.S.

#21. Traders and dealers in dry-goods

Georgia employment: 1,126

National employment: 39,790

#37 most common job in the U.S.

#22. Clergymen

Georgia employment: 953

National employment: 43,874

#28 most common job in the U.S.

#23. Officials of Government

Georgia employment: 890

National employment: 44,743

#26 most common job in the U.S.

#24. Masons, brick and stone

Georgia employment: 867

National employment: 89,710

#17 most common job in the U.S.

#25. Lawyers

Georgia employment: 851

National employment: 40,736

#35 most common job in the U.S.

#26. Soldiers (United States Army)

Georgia employment: 719

National employment: 22,081

#56 most common job in the U.S.

#27. Wheelwrights

Georgia employment: 712

National employment: 20,942

#58 most common job in the U.S.

#28. Painters and varnishers

Georgia employment: 697

National employment: 85,123

#18 most common job in the U.S.

#29. Carriage and wagon makers

Georgia employment: 543

National employment: 42,464

#31 most common job in the U.S.

#30. Employees of hotels and restaurants (not clerks)

Georgia employment: 543

National employment: 23,438

#54 most common job in the U.S.

#31. Milliners, dress and mantua makers

Georgia employment: 501

National employment: 92,084

#16 most common job in the U.S.

#32. Book-keepers and accountants in stores

Georgia employment: 482

National employment: 31,177

#43 most common job in the U.S.

#33. Iron & steel works & shops operatives (not specified)

Georgia employment: 466

National employment: 22,141

#55 most common job in the U.S.

#34. Gardeners and nurserymen

Georgia employment: 451

National employment: 31,435

#42 most common job in the U.S.

#35. Printers

Georgia employment: 436

National employment: 39,860

#36 most common job in the U.S.

#36. Farm and plantation overseers

Georgia employment: 427

National employment: 3,609

#155 most common job in the U.S.

#37. Woodchoppers

Georgia employment: 418

National employment: 8,338

#99 most common job in the U.S.

#38. Nurses

Georgia employment: 380

National employment: 10,976

#86 most common job in the U.S.

#39. Cabinetmakers

Georgia employment: 364

National employment: 42,835

#30 most common job in the U.S.

#40. Brick and tile makers

Georgia employment: 338

National employment: 26,070

#50 most common job in the U.S.

#41. Porters in stores and warehouses

Georgia employment: 335

National employment: 16,631

#67 most common job in the U.S.

#42. Hucksters

Georgia employment: 296

National employment: 17,362

#64 most common job in the U.S.

#43. Bakers

Georgia employment: 284

National employment: 27,680

#47 most common job in the U.S.

#44. Butchers

Georgia employment: 280

National employment: 44,354

#27 most common job in the U.S.

#45. Barbers and hairdressers

Georgia employment: 279

National employment: 23,935

#52 most common job in the U.S.

#46. Traders and dealers in cotton

Georgia employment: 256

National employment: 1,701

#207 most common job in the U.S.

#47. Tinners

Georgia employment: 245

National employment: 30,524

#44 most common job in the U.S.

#48. Harness and saddle makers

Georgia employment: 240

National employment: 32,817

#41 most common job in the U.S.

#49. Barkeepers

Georgia employment: 224

National employment: 14,362

#74 most common job in the U.S.

#50. Employees of Government