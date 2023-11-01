Raider Baseball delivered this tree in Sandy Springs last year. Cooper Bernath, left, Coach Phillip Byrd, Mark Miller, Asher Glenn, Marco Nuñez, Cole Williams, Jimmy McCabe and Zach Stair. (Riverwood Baseball)

Baseball players from Riverwood International Charter School have begun taking orders for premium Fraser Fir Christmas trees, a fundraising tradition for almost 30 years.

Customers are invited to order trees online at https://bit.ly/RiverwoodTrees.

Once customers complete their online orders, they can opt to select a tree at the Riverwood tree lot on Nov. 25-26, or the team will choose one for them. Delivery within the Riverwood school district is available for an additional fee.

The team doesn’t plan to offer walk-up sales at the lot and suggests community members pre-order securely online. The deadline to order is Nov. 17.

“This is the 29th year that Riverwood baseball has been selling Christmas trees in Sandy Springs. The service we provide to busy families is what keeps us going, and we are so grateful to our long-time customers,” Riverwood Baseball Coach Phillip Byrd said in a press release.

Not many traditions can boast a 30-year lifespan, he said. A lot of work from the coaches, players, and families has kept it going strong.

Riverwood baseball players and parents volunteer at the tree lot, help customers select the trees they ordered, fresh-cut the trunks, and load them onto cars and trucks.

For more information email RaiderBaseballLegacy@gmail.com.