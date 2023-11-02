Sir Elton John’s condominium in Buckhead sold for millions more than the asking price. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

Goodbye, Peachtree Road. Elton John’s condominium in the heart of Buckhead has sold for millions more than the asking price.

The 76-year-old rock star’s condo at 2660 Peachtree Road NW sold for $7.225 million, announced Atlanta real estate agent Chase Mizell on Nov. 1. The sale was 45% above the $4.995 million asking price, Mizell said.

The condo at the 40-story Park Place on Peachtree was listed for sale in September after John wrapped his farewell tour. A glitzy marketing campaign by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty and Atlanta-based Bartolotti Media accompanied the listing, including a video of the 13,332-square-foot condominium with a rendition of John’s hit “Tiny Dancer” playing in the background.

John bought his Atlanta home in the early 1990s and it was his second home for many years. The sprawling Atlanta condo is a combination of six individual units over two stories and includes breathtaking views of Midtown, Downtown and Buckhead. The sale includes nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five wine storage units.

The Rocket Man’s impressive real estate portfolio, includes his first home, known as Woodside, in Berkshire, England. He purchased the 37-acre estate in 1974, a year after the release of his iconic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album. He also owns homes in Europe and Beverly Hills.