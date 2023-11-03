Construction of the new Fulton County Animal Shelter will provide four times the space with six times the animal enclosures as the old facility. (Fulton County)

Sandy Springs will pay almost $400,000 annually for animal control services starting in 2024 following the opening of the new Fulton County Animal Shelter.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a $9.08 million contract with Lifeline Animal Project to provide animal control services, including shelter operations and field services. The contract runs from Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, 2024, and includes four renewal options.

The costs are passed along to the 15 cities that contract with the county for animal control services.

The estimated annual cost for Sandy Springs is $395,874, Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt told Rough Draft. She said the estimate is based on the historical use of the program. The county will charge cities proportionally based on actual costs.

The costs rose in this budget year from $3.6 million as Fulton County paid an additional $1.6 million under the old contract, said Matthew Kallmyer, administrator of Fulton County Animal Services. The higher total reflects the actual costs to provide the services, he said.

Lifeline CEO Rebecca Guinn said the new shelter is four times as large but has six times as many animal enclosures. The old shelter was built for group housing and was unsafe with six or seven dogs in each run. The new shelter also will have a full-service veterinary clinic, she said.

“We’re going to be offering things like no cost to low-cost veterinary care at our veterinary clinic at the site,” Kallmyer said.

Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington said he didn’t know if that justified a $6 million increase from the previous $3.6 million contract to provide animal control services in the 15 cities and operate the shelter.

Kallmyer said the costs are a pass-through as the cities pay for it. Intergovernmental agreements (IGAs) are sent to the cities for animal control services.

Arrington said sending an IGA doesn’t mean it will be approved. He made a motion to postpone a vote on the Lifeline contract until the cities sign their IGAs with the county. It failed for lack of a second.

Commissioner Bob Ellis said the county commissioners had to approve the contract before the IGAs could be sent to the cities.

Some additional revenue is being sought. Lifeline wants to work with all local veterinarians for their help in getting pets licensed, Guinn said. With a small surcharge added at their clinics, compliance with pet licensing could be increased. It’s required by law but has a low compliance level.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne asked if increasing the pet licensing fee for pets that are not spayed or neutered would help encourage more owners to get pet licenses.

At present it’s $10 for a pet that’s been altered and $25 if it isn’t, Guinn said. But the reason many pet owners don’t get them spayed or neutered is because they can’t afford it.

The commissioners also voted to approve paying Lifeline $300,000 for the transition, including moving animals, from the older shelter to the new shelter.