Editor’s Note: We’re excited to welcome the Elemental Spirits Co. team to Rough Draft with its debut ‘In the Spirits’ column. Based in Poncey-Highland, Elemental is a boutique bottle shop that offers small-batch spirits, natural/low-intervention wine, and local craft beer. Find out more at elementalspirits.co.

This is a great question with a complicated answer. So much of your home bar should reflect what you like to drink and what you enjoy making. But, occasionally (and more so now than a year ago, yay!), you might have friends over. Or maybe you’ve gone out recently and you drank something at a bar that you want to try to make at home. Your home bar should serve as your bar of convenience, and with the following setup, you will have almost everything you need.

First, tools. This is paramount to a good home bar. Nobody made a good cocktail without measuring. Believe us. So, invest in a jigger for measurement, a shaker for those shaken drinks, and a mixing glass for the stirred ones (with a bar spoon, of course). Throw in some fancy cocktail picks for your garnish(es). Ok, that’s settled.

Next, let’s talk booze. Ideally, you want at least one spirit of every major category. That will cover most of your bases in terms of classic cocktail concoctions. You’ll need:

Vodka – Something light and simple to mix well with others.



– Something light and simple to mix well with others. Gin – London dry is the play here, it’s the most versatile for many different cocktail applications.



– London dry is the play here, it’s the most versatile for many different cocktail applications. Rum – Light or white rum, for lighter cocktails like the Daiquiri, dark rum for more complex cocktails like a Mai Tais or rum old-fashioned. Choose an expression from a producer that doesn’t add sugar to the final product to keep it true to the cocktail.



– Light or white rum, for lighter cocktails like the Daiquiri, dark rum for more complex cocktails like a Mai Tais or rum old-fashioned. Choose an expression from a producer that doesn’t add sugar to the final product to keep it true to the cocktail. Tequila – Always better to stick to blancos here (unaged) in our opinion. They play better in most cocktails and make a meaner Margarita. If you like something a little softer with more depth, a reposado (lightly aged in oak) provides some vanilla and spice. A good tequila is worth it, look for something additive-free and family-owned. Then, level yourself up with a good mezcal.



– Always better to stick to blancos here (unaged) in our opinion. They play better in most cocktails and make a meaner Margarita. If you like something a little softer with more depth, a reposado (lightly aged in oak) provides some vanilla and spice. A good tequila is worth it, look for something additive-free and family-owned. Then, level yourself up with a good mezcal. Cognac (optional) – To start out this can be optional unless you find yourself making a ton of Vieux Carres. Don’t sleep on it though (see dark rum note above). It can be a versatile substitute in many a brown spirit-driven cocktail. Good value cognac can be hard to find these days so opt for a French brandy that isn’t made in cognac and you can save yourself a few dollars.



– To start out this can be optional unless you find yourself making a ton of Vieux Carres. Don’t sleep on it though (see dark rum note above). It can be a versatile substitute in many a brown spirit-driven cocktail. Good value cognac can be hard to find these days so opt for a French brandy that isn’t made in cognac and you can save yourself a few dollars. Bourbon – An obvious classic in the south and there are so many options to choose from. You don’t need to spend a ton of money for a good cocktail bourbon, though, so keep something on hand to sip on, and something to make into drinks. If you opt to not go for a separate bourbon and rye, choose a higher rye mash bill bourbon that can play in both camps. If you do like a nice spicy rye in your Manhattans, you can’t go wrong with Rittenhouse Rye, a class cocktail staple.



– An obvious classic in the south and there are so many options to choose from. You don’t need to spend a ton of money for a good cocktail bourbon, though, so keep something on hand to sip on, and something to make into drinks. If you opt to not go for a separate bourbon and rye, choose a higher rye mash bill bourbon that can play in both camps. If you do like a nice spicy rye in your Manhattans, you can’t go wrong with Rittenhouse Rye, a class cocktail staple. Scotch – If you think you’re going to be focusing on cocktails, choose a good, blended option but if you have desires of sipping the sweet single malt nectar, level up to something a little fancier. Having a peated (smoky) option is great for a few cocktails but is optional if that’s not your thing.



– If you think you’re going to be focusing on cocktails, choose a good, blended option but if you have desires of sipping the sweet single malt nectar, level up to something a little fancier. Having a peated (smoky) option is great for a few cocktails but is optional if that’s not your thing. Vermouth – Get a dry and a sweet (or rouge/rosso), if you don’t plan on using these often, get the smaller sizes (375mL) and always keep them in the fridge! They will last longer and keep their fruity character. Go with a classic French (a little more floral) or Italian (a little richer) style to start.



– Get a dry and a sweet (or rouge/rosso), if you don’t plan on using these often, get the smaller sizes (375mL) and always keep them in the fridge! They will last longer and keep their fruity character. Go with a classic French (a little more floral) or Italian (a little richer) style to start. Liqueurs/Cordials/Aperitifs/Amari – This is the category where you can start to play. Campari, Aperol, and Chartreuse are key staples in many cocktails. Orange Liqueurs like Cointreau are great essentials to keep on hand as well as other fruited liqueurs like Chinola (a passionfruit liqueur) or St. George Spiced Pear liqueur that can play with a couple of different spirits to craft something super interesting. And don’t forget the coffee liqueur for your Espresso Martinis! Have fun exploring here – we’re happy to talk to you about these spirits that can play well with many others.



– This is the category where you can start to play. Campari, Aperol, and Chartreuse are key staples in many cocktails. Orange Liqueurs like Cointreau are great essentials to keep on hand as well as other fruited liqueurs like Chinola (a passionfruit liqueur) or St. George Spiced Pear liqueur that can play with a couple of different spirits to craft something super interesting. And don’t forget the coffee liqueur for your Espresso Martinis! Have fun exploring here – we’re happy to talk to you about these spirits that can play well with many others. For the non-drinkers – There are a lot of non-alcoholic replacements like GinIsh or Spiritless Kentucky 74 for gin and bourbon, respectively. But if you’re looking for something interesting and different, there are a lot of options that can stand alone and taste great just over ice. Also, keeping a couple of cans of pre-mixed cocktails is a great way to keep something around for a while but also be ready to offer someone something tasty. Talk to our friends at The Zero Co and they’ll steer you in the right direction!



There are a lot of non-alcoholic replacements like GinIsh or Spiritless Kentucky 74 for gin and bourbon, respectively. But if you’re looking for something interesting and different, there are a lot of options that can stand alone and taste great just over ice. Also, keeping a couple of cans of pre-mixed cocktails is a great way to keep something around for a while but also be ready to offer someone something tasty. Talk to our friends at The Zero Co and they’ll steer you in the right direction! Bitters & garnishes – Can’t forget this. To start out, stick with the staple Angostura aromatic bitters and orange bitters. Definitely bring cherries to the party if you’re into Old Fashioneds or Manhattans. Throw in some dried fruit for a garnish pop whenever you don’t have fresh lying around. Remember, it’s a bar of convenience! And don’t forget the crystal-clear ice rocks! This is the easiest way to take a cocktail to the next level and make anything you make look fancy.

Phew! Hope you’re still with us. Don’t forget to stop in and get our Cluetown Homebar Booklet that’s both a cocktail recipe booklet and a fun game to play at home. It’s a lot, but soon you’ll be whipping up classics at home for your friends or just your pets. We’re sure they will be impressed.