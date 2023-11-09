Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden

If you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit, there are plenty of shows and events for all ages to get you in the mood.

We’ve rounded up some of the “must-see” activities happening around Atlanta. Get tickets early, because many of these will sell out.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Based on the beloved animated TV special, Rudolph will swoop into the Center for Puppetry Arts Nov. 8-Dec. 31. Visit puppet.org for tickets and more information.

The Wiz

Ease on down the road in this musical retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” story Nov. 14-19 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets at foxtheatre.org.

Santa at Rhodes Hall

Skip the malls, avoid the long lines, and have a memorable Santa experience for the entire family at Santa at Rhodes Hall, a holiday tradition for over 20 years. Santa will be hearing wish lists Nov. 18 to Dec. 16 on weekends. For reservations, visit georgiatrust.org.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

The Atlanta Botanical Garden will light up again for the holidays from Nov. 18 to Jan. 14 with new installations. Tickets sell out quickly, so get yours now at atlantabg.org.

Home Alone in Concert

KEVIN!!! The classic 90s holiday film returns to Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ score live. Screenings will be Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. Get tickets and details at aso.org.

A Christmas Carol

The Dickens timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitors will be staged at the Alliance Theatre from Nov. 11 to Dec. 24 this year. Get tickets at alliancetheatre.org.

Georgia Festival of Trees

The annual event at the Georgia World Congress Center kicks off the holiday season with an eight-day event, Nov. 18-26, featuring displays of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities gift shops, food carts and more. Find out more at gafestivaloftrees.org.

Invasion: Christmas Carol

A production of Dickens’ classic story is interrupted by a new invader each night of the hilarious improv show running Nov. 24 to Dec. 30. Tickets and details at dadsgarage.com.

