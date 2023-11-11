Fire rages overnight at The Reserve at Lavista Walk. (Courtesy 11 Alive News)

A raging fire has gutted an apartment building in the Linridge-Martin Manor neighborhood, potentially leaving hundreds of tenants homeless.

The three-alarm fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk – across the street from the Tara Theatre and close to the Cheshire Bridge Road intersection – partially collapsed the upper floors of the four-story building and gutted the facade’s decorative clock tower.

The fire began after 11 p.m. on Friday and was still burning Saturday morning. According to 11 Alive News, the Red Cross responded to help displaced residents, and MARTA buses were brought in to help people shelter in place.

No deaths or injuries have been reported. Fire crews rescued numerous pets inside the building, according to reports.

A cause for the fire has not been revealed by the Atlanta Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.