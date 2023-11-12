From Nov. 17-26, Brave + Kind Bookshop will launch the 2023 Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl, bringing together 21 independent bookshops across the broader ATL area to celebrate books and community. To participate in the book crawl, sign up online to receive a bookshop passport.

Interested book lovers can then take this passport with them to participating bookstores, collecting signatures or stamps as they go. Once five signatures or stamps are collected (from five different bookstores), shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off a single purchase at one store during the month of December. If all bookstores are visited, participants will be entered into a raffle for an even bigger prize.

The event ends on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Day. On this day, shoppers are encouraged to support all local businesses, whether it’s bookstores or small indie marketplaces and boutiques. Happy shopping and happy reading!

Here is the list of participating bookstores for the 2023 AIBC:

Brave + Kind

722 W College Ave

Read It Again Bookstore

3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 314

Bookish Atlanta

1188 Glenwood Ave SE

Tall Tales

2105 Lavista Rd. NE #108

The Book Worm Bookstore

4451 Marietta St

A Capella Books

208 Haralson Ave. NE

Eagle Eye Book Shop

2076 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Johns Creek Books & Gifts

6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500

Foxtale Book Shoppe

105 E Main St

Virginia Highland Books

1034 North Highland Avenue Northeast

All Things Inspiration Giftique

1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy Suite 140

Charis Books & More

184 S Candler St

Little Shop of Stories

133 E Court Square # A

44th & 3rd

451 Lee Street

Atlanta Vintage Books

3660 Clairmont Road

The Crazy Book Lady

5058 Cherokee St

Rejoice: Christian Books & Gifts Store

629 Scenic Highway S Suite E

Bibliotech

1390 McLendon Ave NE

Book Exchange

2932 Canton Rd # 220

The Reading Attic

21 W Park Square

The Book Bird

32 N Avondale Rd UNIT C

Get out there and go buy some books!