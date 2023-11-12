From Nov. 17-26, Brave + Kind Bookshop will launch the 2023 Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl, bringing together 21 independent bookshops across the broader ATL area to celebrate books and community. To participate in the book crawl, sign up online to receive a bookshop passport.
Interested book lovers can then take this passport with them to participating bookstores, collecting signatures or stamps as they go. Once five signatures or stamps are collected (from five different bookstores), shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off a single purchase at one store during the month of December. If all bookstores are visited, participants will be entered into a raffle for an even bigger prize.
The event ends on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Day. On this day, shoppers are encouraged to support all local businesses, whether it’s bookstores or small indie marketplaces and boutiques. Happy shopping and happy reading!
Here is the list of participating bookstores for the 2023 AIBC:
Brave + Kind
722 W College Ave
Read It Again Bookstore
3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 314
Bookish Atlanta
1188 Glenwood Ave SE
Tall Tales
2105 Lavista Rd. NE #108
The Book Worm Bookstore
4451 Marietta St
A Capella Books
208 Haralson Ave. NE
Eagle Eye Book Shop
2076 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
Johns Creek Books & Gifts
6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500
Foxtale Book Shoppe
105 E Main St
Virginia Highland Books
1034 North Highland Avenue Northeast
All Things Inspiration Giftique
1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy Suite 140
Charis Books & More
184 S Candler St
Little Shop of Stories
133 E Court Square # A
44th & 3rd
451 Lee Street
Atlanta Vintage Books
3660 Clairmont Road
The Crazy Book Lady
5058 Cherokee St
Rejoice: Christian Books & Gifts Store
629 Scenic Highway S Suite E
Bibliotech
1390 McLendon Ave NE
Book Exchange
2932 Canton Rd # 220
The Reading Attic
21 W Park Square
The Book Bird
32 N Avondale Rd UNIT C
Get out there and go buy some books!