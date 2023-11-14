Did you know that nearly half of all crimes in Buckhead are vehicle break-ins? And the busy shopping season gives thieves more targets than at any other time of the year.
Becoming the victim of a parking lot smash-and-grab is enough to turn anyone into a Grinch. It gets even worse when you stop and realize that the hundreds of vehicle break-ins that happen each week in Buckhead take valuable police resources that could help prevent and solve other serious crimes in our community. Vehicle break-ins are common – and almost entirely preventable.
This year it is especially important to do your part. The hard-working police officers of Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2 (which covers Buckhead) are aiming for a third consecutive crime reduction award, and we can help them achieve it.
How? Every time you leave your car:
- Take valuables with you.
- Hide anything of value that you can’t take before you arrive at your destination.
- Lock your doors.
If every person who lives or works in Buckhead or who comes here to shop or enjoy a wonderful meal would follow these three simple steps we could reduce crime by up to half. Think about it every time you leave your car this holiday season – are you half the problem?