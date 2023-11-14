Did you know that nearly half of all crimes in Buckhead are vehicle break-ins? And the busy shopping season gives thieves more targets than at any other time of the year.

Photo by Jessica Lewis on Pexels.com

Becoming the victim of a parking lot smash-and-grab is enough to turn anyone into a Grinch. It gets even worse when you stop and realize that the hundreds of vehicle break-ins that happen each week in Buckhead take valuable police resources that could help prevent and solve other serious crimes in our community. Vehicle break-ins are common – and almost entirely preventable.

This year it is especially important to do your part. The hard-working police officers of Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2 (which covers Buckhead) are aiming for a third consecutive crime reduction award, and we can help them achieve it.

How? Every time you leave your car:

Take valuables with you. Hide anything of value that you can’t take before you arrive at your destination. Lock your doors.

If every person who lives or works in Buckhead or who comes here to shop or enjoy a wonderful meal would follow these three simple steps we could reduce crime by up to half. Think about it every time you leave your car this holiday season – are you half the problem?