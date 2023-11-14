Patrise Perkins-Hooker (LinkedIn)

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections certified most of the local elections from Nov. 7 today after a complete recount of all ballots.

A technical glitch with the new Georgia Registered Voter Information System (GARViS) software delayed the certification of Mountain Park’s election. All others were certified with no changes in races, though Patrise Perkins-Hooker, Fulton County Chair of the Board of Registration and Elections, said the College Park runoff became clearer.

She expected the Mountain Park election to be certified at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education races remained unchanged from the unofficial results.

Some absentee advanced voting ballots were not initially counted, Fulton County’s elections superintendent told the Board of Registration and Elections during its meeting on Nov. 14.

Fulton’s Department of Registration and Elections spent Monday rescanning ballots cast for the Nov. 7 election in a recount initiated by its elections superintendent. The scanning and recount continued on Tuesday, Perkins-Hooker said.

The number of missed ballots was small, she said.

Perkins-Hooker said they have determined by doing this recount that more scanners will be necessary for elections in 2024.

The department performed the recount to review several races affected by recent redistricting. The tabulation will provide additional verification of results for races that require a runoff on Dec. 5, she said.

“[The recount] was not requested by any candidate or municipality. We just wanted to make sure that the results are correct before they are certified tomorrow morning,” she said in an email to Rough Draft.

The Board of Registration and Elections was scheduled to certify the election at its meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. But with the scanning still being performed, the meeting was recessed until the anticipated conclusion of the recount later in the afternoon.

The elections team first reviewed absentee ballots. Once those were reviewed, early voting ballots were scanned followed by the ballots cast on election day, Perkins-Hooker said.

Officials were not certain it the recount would change any election results, but with redistricting issues and communications challenges with the new Georgia Registered Voter Information System (GARViS), they wanted to ensure that votes were accurate, she said.

One of the races headed to a ruinoff is the Atlanta Board of Education District 7 at-large seat is headed to a run-off between incumbent Tamara Jones and challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.