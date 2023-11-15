On Sun., Dec. 3, Creating Connected Communities (CCC) will host the 29th annual Amy’s Holiday Party (AHP), a winter celebration serving children from 20+ social service agencies around Atlanta, including homeless shelters, transitional housing agencies, Title-1 academic support programs, and refugee centers. To accommodate as many children as possible, CCC will host AHP in two shifts and anticipates welcoming more than 700 guests.

Upon arrival, each child is paired with a teen volunteer from CCC’s Leadership Development Program to enjoy the party, allowing their chaperones a chance to take a break. Hundreds of CCC’s teen volunteers serve as “elves,” helping their buddies enjoy everything that the party has to offer, including:

Selecting multiple gifts and books

Taking a photo with Santa

Participating in carnival games

Receiving personal care products and a meal

And other surprises!

The highlight of Amy’s Holiday Party is the toy room, filled with thousands of toys for the children to choose from. Check out this time-lapse video of volunteers setting up last year’s toy room!

Give Your Support. Help CCC fill the toy room with the most popular toys by purchasing a gift from their Amazon Wishlist. It’s easy to participate! Simply choose the toy you’d like to buy from the wishlist and select “CCC/Tara Kornblum’s Gift Registry Address” as your shipping address during the checkout process. CCC takes care of the rest. You can also click here to make a donation online.

About CCC. Creating Connected Communities’ mission is to bring life-enhancing programs to children experiencing hardship by empowering teens to become engaged leaders and volunteers. CCC is committed to being an inclusive organization that represents our diverse community. Each year, the Jewish teens in their Leadership Development Program plan and implement community programs for thousands of children and families while learning valuable leadership skills such as fundraising, public speaking, program planning, and more. Through these community-building programs children receive thousands of gifts, meals, books, and personal care products. They participate in outdoor festivals, carnivals, craft projects, DJ dance parties, and more with the help of hundreds of teen volunteers.

For more information about CCC, please visit www.cccprojects.org.