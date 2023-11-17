The Carter Center in Atlanta announced Friday that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home in Plains, GA.

A short statement from the center reads: “She and President [Jimmy] Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The family had previously announced in May that Mrs. Carter, 96, was diagnosed with dementia. President Carter, who celebrated his 99th birthday in October, entered home hospice care in February.

Both of the Carters surprised visitors at the Plains Peanut Festival on Sept. 23 when they were driven through town waving from the backseat of an SUV.