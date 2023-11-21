The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution at its Nov. 20 meeting that supports The Carter Center’s recent call for a ceasefire in Gaza as civilian deaths continue to climb in the Israel-Hamas war.

The resolution also supports the call for Israel to establish more humanitarian corridors for Palestinians to use as safe passage out of war zones, and to restore essential services, such electricity, water and medical supplies.

The Israel-Hamas war started Oct. 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise terror attack from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, killing about 1,400 people, including civilians and children. Hamas also took approximately 240 hostages, dozens of them children, during the attack.

Israel has responded with overwhelming force including air strikes and a ground invasion into Gaza. More than 11,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed in the fighting since last month.

“[T]he Atlanta City Council … acknowledges the principles of proportionality and international law in self-defense; and … the Atlanta City Council also expresses concern over the ongoing violence and its potential for further escalation,” the resolution says.

“[T]he Atlanta City Council also affirms that there is no military solution, and only a political one can lead to peace based on common humanity and human rights,” according to the resolution.

Many residents spoke in favor of the council supporting a ceasefire in Gaza during public comment at the start of the meeting. They also denounced the council’s resolution approved last month that condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel. The resolution also recognized Israel’s right to exist peacefully and defend itself when attacked.

“Over 5,500 children have been killed in Gaza in the last month alone and yet I do not see a single one of you condemning those actions,” said Ebrima Mbowee. “The Atlanta City Council should be calling for a ceasefire, not giving Israel full carte blanche to continue its ethnic cleansing campaigns in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari.

Typically a council member will only respond during public comment when a speaker names them. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari made the unusual move to address the speakers despite President Doug Shipman’s protests that she was not named by any speakers.

“I have every right to comment on this because … I don’t appreciate the fact that I’ve been silenced on this within this body,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari said that as a queer, Iranian Muslim with a Muslim partner and Palestinian family members, they have been “steeped in this conflict since the day I was born.”

“Just because you do not see me performing up here does not mean that I am not out in the streets doing this work every single day because my loved ones lives depend on it,” they said. “I stand with Palestine I stand with the people who are getting massacred in Gaza.”

Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced the ceasefire resolution for an immediate vote by the council after the regular meeting was over. Immediate consideration legislation means it bypasses committee consideration. Co-sponsors were Bakhtiari and Councilmember Keisha Waites.

Councilmember Alex Wan said the resolution takes on an “obviously very complex issue and topic.” He made a motion for it to be referred to the finance committee for “more robust dialogue.” His motion died because no one seconded it.

The final vote was 12-0. Councilmembers Mary Norwood, Dustin Hillis and Antonio Lewis were away for the vote.

Atlanta has joined cities like Detroit and Akron, Ohio, in passing ceasefire resolutions.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, praised the council’s ceasefire resolution.

“We welcome Atlanta City Council’s endorsement of the Carter Center’s call for an immediate ceasefire” said CAIR-Georgia Executive Director Azka Mahmood in a news release.

“We believe that all people of conscience feel the pain of the man-made humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and want the violence to stop immediately.”

The Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta said it would issue a response to the resolution on Wednesday.