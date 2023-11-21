Dozens of residents of The Atlantic at Brookhaven have lost their homes this morning in a large apartment fire. No injuries were reported.

Brookhaven Police were first on the scene at an apartment fire on Windmont Drive near Buford Highway and Clairmont Road. Upon arrival, BPD officers began evacuating the apartments until DeKalb Fire Department responded.

Red Cross volunteers were on the scene to help coordinate emergency aid to 73 people.

“At this time, a reception center has opened for residents who have been displaced. They will receive meals, and comfort, while officials determine if those in unaffected units may return home,” an American Red Cross of Georgia representative said.

The apartment fire comes just 10 days after a massive fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk in Atlanta, which displaced 100 people. Residents there have said they’re filing a class action lawsuit against the apartment complex’s owner.