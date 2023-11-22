Marina Skye and Mike Stasny, Underground Atlanta’s new Creative Directors. Provided.

Over the past several years, Underground Atlanta has undergone a transformation from a forgotten and overlooked retail relic into a hub of creativity and art. This evolution has been solidified even further with the announcement of two new creative directors; local artists Marina Skye and Mike Stasny.

“Expect Skye and Mike to bring large-scale activations and pure moments of art to Underground,” said Lyle Baldes, Underground Atlanta’s Activations & Events Director. “They will help create a more focused direction for our art community, beautify the property and represent us to other arts and nonprofit institutions locally, nationally and globally.”

The buildings that now make up Underground Atlanta were first constructed during the post-Civil War Reconstruction Era between 1866 and 1871. Positioned on the historic railroad gulch near the Five Points MARTA Station, it is anchored by the Georgia Railroad Depot at the entrance to Underground Atlanta, which remains the oldest building in downtown. Initial tenants included hotels, banks, law offices, saloons, a streetcar, and a bustling train station.

Underground Atlanta makes an appearance on an old postcard.

Over time, the development of the area and the addition of motor vehicles and pedestrians utilizing the area led to a proposal that would cover over the tracks completely and create a raised street plaza above the strip. Though initial plans did not materialize, eventually Pryor Street, Alabama Street, Ponder’s Alley, and Kenny’s Alley were all raised as part of the “twin bridges” viaduct which was constructed in 1928. Businesses began operating out of their second stories, and the lower levels reverted to storage. In some cases, speakeasies and juke joints flourished here out of view from the public during prohibition.

Above ground, Atlanta’s downtown continued to grow, and the underground area was effectively abandoned by all but the unhoused. A revival in the 1960s transformed Underground Atlanta into an entertainment district with plenty of bars and restaurants including the epic Dante’s Down the Hatch which included a pirate ship and live crocodiles. As a result of decreased foot traffic and diminished sales, Underground Atlanta was eventually abandoned in 1982. It was entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Throughout the 1990s Underground Atlanta was mostly forgotten, with vagrants setting up shop in storefronts and some portions of the buildings destroyed by fires. In 1982 Mayor Andrew Young vowed to reopen the district and the renovations that followed cost $142 million. Underground Atlanta became more of a modern shopping mall concept, which many denounced as lacking the charm and character of its previous iterations.

Underground Atlanta was damaged in 1992 after the Rodney King trial verdict, and despite a boost in attendance during the 1996 Olympics as well as loosened ordinances for alcohol on the premises, the businesses there began to suffer from lack of patronage which eventually led to the second closure in 2016.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed had announced plans to sell Underground Atlanta to a private developer in 2014 who would turn it into a mixed-use development with retail and above ground apartments. A few years later, in 2020, not much had come of these plans. A private investment firm purchased Underground Atlanta and created a master plan for the site, finally announcing new leases in 2022.

After a long and arduous road, Underground Atlanta has since experienced a truly remarkable transformation as an arts destination in the heart of Atlanta’s Downtown. And now, with the news of two new ambitious Creative Directors, Underground is ushering in a new era of prosperity and revitalization centered around the arts.

Underground Atlanta, photo by Lola Scott.

Mike Stasny was the first artist tenant operating at Underground Atlanta since the revitalization, and he has been a staple of the burgeoning art community there for more than two years. Bringing 15 years of experience as an artist and musician, Stasny is perhaps most known for his whimsical statues and installations that are often made using found materials and wood scraps.

Oddly enough, Stasny first went viral for a YouTube video, “What what in the butt,” and one of his pieces that responded to internet activity called Tricerabytes at the CNN Center. Originally from the greater Chicago-land area, he has made a name for himself locally through his work with art collectives including Dashboard Co-op, Goat Farm Art Center, and Knock Knock.

“Everything is an unexpected discovery,” Stasny said of his time at Underground Atlanta. “Underground is loaded with layers of history so the question is; how do we use creatives and creative thinking to make Underground continue to scale to have special moments for the people that come here?”

“I admire the creatives that see the potential to make alive spaces that are otherwise under-appreciated,” he continued. “Everyone is so unique and dedicated to their personal ambitions… it’s like saying which square of the quilt is your favorite… It’s the whole quilt I love.” Stasny says that he feels that Underground Atlanta is gearing up for a “crescendo moment” and that he appreciates how the space encourages experimentation as well as investment in Atlanta as a whole.

Stasny opines that he and Skye will make a good team in this new era of art at Underground Atlanta. “I’m very heads in the clouds and have my creative interest move from crazy into something ‘real.’ Skye starts from what is ‘real’ and builds up to the clouds. Where we intersect is magical,” said Stasny. “She is fantastic in meetings and as kind as they come but with a sense of purpose and determination that is unshakable. A truly admirable badass.”

Marina Skye is a nationally recognized and award-winning set designer who has worked with the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, the BBC, Janelle Monae, Budweiser, 21 Savage, and SZA just to name a few. Some of her latest projects include album artwork for musician Summer Walker, stage designs for Wale and 6lack, and creative consulting for Backwoods Cigars, 21 Savage, and Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum.

“As a proud resident of Atlanta, I’ve seen the evolution of this beautiful city over the years and I’m honored to be a part of a project that further establishes Underground Atlanta as a go-to destination for both local residents and tourists alike.” said Skye, who is originally from Los Angeles but now calls Atlanta home. “I’m joining a talented team and together we are bringing an experience never seen before to our community.”

Today, Underground Atlanta is a shining example of how arts can revitalize entire communities and retail districts. There are six galleries located below street-level, and their monthly First Friday events have brought thousands of art lovers to peruse art installations and exhibitions, including activations by Dance Canvas, Living Walls, Atlanta Fashion Week, and more.

The art scene thrives at Underground Atlanta, photos courtesy Underground Atlanta.

“The arts have an incredible power to shape communities,” said Mary Turner, Underground Atlanta Senior Vice President. “Our mission is to transform Underground Atlanta into a true epicenter for arts and culture, where imagination and diversity is celebrated. Stay tuned for exciting news announcements to come for 2024. Underground is more than just a venue; it’s a canvas for the arts.”

Underground Atlanta’s current tenants include:

ARTLANTA Gallery by Tyree Smith – a place to connect people through a multisensory playground.

EMMCDEE Gallery by Maria McDowell – a photographer, curator, philanthropist and artist living where people come to share their lives.

The Inner Space by Carl Janes – is an art and music venue inside Carl Janes Studio that provides a platform for the local, national, and international DIY scene.

Future Gallery by EuGene Byrd III – best described as realism and romantic around the Black experience.

MSIF Gallery by Mike Stasny – the Mom Said It’s Fine gallery was Underground’s first in the modern era. Stasny cherishes “the art of infusing new and enduring love into ‘scratch and dent’ artifacts.”

Public Art Futures Lab by Fulton County – a physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate and experience the role of technology and its intersection with public art.

Railroad by EuGene V Byrd III – Live music venue where Art & Music connect. Curated vibes featuring Jazz, Funk, Blues and Soul. Motto: “Let’s get Free!”

SUBSUME by Dedren Snead – is a creator-first startup fostering education and empowerment through Gaming and AI. This visionary Afrofutures technology salon in Underground Atlanta strives to demystify emerging innovations and prepare a new generation for a future where technology, art, culture, and entrepreneurship are accessible to all.

Underground Atlanta’s tenants also include the FUTURE Showbar and Restaurant, a 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ restaurant and bar; iScream Ice Cream, an old time ice cream parlor with modern desserts; Common Grounds Coffee Shop, an eclectic cafe with a community-minded atmosphere; Dolo’s Pizza Co., a classic pizza joint with a Caribbean twist; and Atlanta Comedy Theatre, Atlanta’s premier upscale comedy club venue.

Fulton County’s Public Arts Future Lab, an innovative artist residency funded by Microsoft; MARTA Artbound (MARTA’s public art program) and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta also call Underground Atlanta home.