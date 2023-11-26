Bottom row left to right: Amy Curtin (Breakthrough Atlanta Fundraising Events & Communications Manager), Lindsey Backscheider (Fund-A-Scholar Co-Chair), Monique Shields (Breakthrough Atlanta CEO), Stacey Beardsley (Fund-A-Scholar Co-Chair) Middle row left to right: Martha Bosworth, Chrisst Jenkins, Rebecca Brodnan Smith, Leslie Thomas Top row left to right: Morgan Rogers, Shanna Bradley, Michelle Guski (Breakthrough Atlanta Development Director), Nikki Ibbotson

Breakthrough Atlanta’s eighth annual Fund-A-Scholar event raised more than $445k, which will cover 150 student scholarships in 2024. More than 400 people came together to support Fund-A-Scholar, which raises critical funds for underserved students to attend Breakthrough Atlanta’s educational programs.

For more than 27 years, Breakthrough Atlanta has funded academic and personal programs for more than 2,500 students and nearly 600 teaching fellows.

“Through our six-year, year round tuition-free programming, we give youth the tools to break through barriers like education disparities, under-resourced schools, teacher shortages, and self-doubt, equipping them to become leaders, educators, and agents of change in their communities,” said Monique Shields, Breakthrough Atlanta Chief Executive Officer.

In his keynote speech, Philadelphia attorney Jamal Hill, former Breakthrough Atlanta scholar and teaching fellow, said his Breakthrough Atlanta experience set a positive trajectory for his life.

“Twenty-two years ago is when my Breakthrough story began,” Hill said. “Little did I know, it would be the beginning of my own personal breakthrough. It was the foundation that gave me the confidence and high expectations that led me on the path to college, and ultimately on to law school to officially become Jamal Hill, Esquire.”

Jaila Mason had a different career path planned until she spent two summers as a teaching fellow and entered the teaching profession instead. Today, she’s a kindergarten teacher and has plans to pursue a Masters of Arts in Teaching.

“Education has always played a major role in my life,” Mason said. “It is my goal to close the education gaps all over the world by breaking racial barriers, increasing equity in classrooms, and ultimately creating a safe learning environment that creates a pipeline for students to become successful in their future endeavors.”

Breakthrough Atlanta fulfills a dual mission to increase academic opportunity for highly motivated, underserved students and get them into college ready to succeed; and inspire and develop the next generation of teachers and educational leaders. For more information about Breakthrough Atlanta or to support its mission, visit breakthroughatlanta.org.