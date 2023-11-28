Brent Walker, Dunwoody’s first and only parks and recreation director, is leaving his post to join Sandy Springs in the same position.

Brent Walker, Dunwoody’s first and only Parks and Recreation director, is leaving his post to join Sandy Springs in the same position.

He is replacing retiring director Michael Perry. Walker’s final day with Dunwoody will be Dec.15.

Walker said although he is sad to be leaving Dunwoody, the challenge of working for a larger city with different projects was a real draw.

“It’s an opportunity to challenge myself,” Walker said. “But I am very proud of what we did as a city here.”

Walker, who started the department in 2010, led the expansion of Brook Run Park and the creation of six new parks, including Two Bridges Park, which opened earlier this year. He worked closely with community groups like the Dunwoody Woman’s Club and encouraged the expansion of public art in parks.

“You can see Brent’s lasting impact everywhere you turn in our parks,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “We’re grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next step in his career.”

According to a statement announcing his departure, Walker ushered in several Dunwoody traditions like the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. During his tenure, more than 2,400 trees and 45,000 daffodils were planted at Brook Run Park. Walker also oversaw the development of two dozen events, including the summer concert series Groovin’ on the Green and Holiday Lights, a walk-through light display at Brook Run Park.

“Dunwoody is a place of traditions, and I was glad to be able to have started a few,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to hearing about the 40th annual Groovin’ on the Green – maybe I won’t be around, but others will.”

At the Nov. 27 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Mayor Lynn Deutsch thanked Walker for his service. The city has started the search for a new Parks and Recreation director.