Former President Jimmy Carter sat front row at his wife Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service in Atlanta.

It is one of the only times Carter has appeared publicly since he entered hospice care in February 2023. Carter did not speak at the service, but The Carter Center posted a poem he wrote to Mrs. Carter in 1975.

The Carters were married for 77 years before the former first lady died Nov. 19.

The tribute service was held at Glenn Memorial Church on Emory University’s Campus. Every living first lady of the United States attended the funeral, as well as President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton.

Carter’s funeral will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church near Plains on Wednesday.