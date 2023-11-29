The Fulton County Commission and the LifeLine Animal Project held a ribbon cutting for the new animal shelter and clinic on Nov. 17. (Courtesy LifeLine)

A new shelter and clinic for Fulton County Animal Services will have its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The new 50,000-square-foot Animal Services facility is located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd., just across the street from a UPS Customer Center. Attendees should turn on Fulton Industrial and not Bolton to reach the new animal shelter.

The grand opening will offer opportunities to adopt pets, take tours of the facility, and dog training demonstrations. In addition, family fun activities, sweets and treats, freebies, and even a vendor market will be on hand.

Visitors to the event will see an animal shelter that is four times as large as the facility it replaces but with six times as many animal enclosures.

The grand opening event is sponsored by Fulton County and the LifeLine Animal Project, which operates the shelter for the county.

A $9.08 million contract was awarded to LifeLine to provide animal control services, including operating the shelter and offering field services in the 15 cities in Fulton County that contract with it for animal control services. As those costs are passed on to those cities for the services, Sandy Springs will pay almost $400,000 annually starting in 2024.

Lifeline sought to find homes for all the pets that were at the old shelter location on Marietta Boulevard and at its Midtown Overflow Adoption Center to avoid prolonging their shelter stay and having to experience the move.

A ribbon cutting was held at the new shelter and clinic on Nov. 17 with members of the Fulton County Commission, LifeLine staff, and volunteers in attendance.