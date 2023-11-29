A rendering of Midtown’s upcoming Spring Quarter mixed-use development. The historic H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel can be seen lower right. (Courtesy Portman)

Restaurateur Steve Palmer will join Midtown’s Spring Quarter mixed-use development project, set to transform the historic H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel into a new dining concept.

The Spring Quarter development is anchored by the Patterson, and includes ground-floor retail, a 370-unit residential building called Sora, and an office tower. The development announced its first tenant, Pepper Boxing, earlier this year.

Palmer, who founded The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, is expected to transform the 24,000 square foot building into a “morning-to-night [food and beverage] destination,” according to a spokesperson. Specific details about the concept have not yet been announced.

“When we first saw The Patterson, I knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to create something truly special in my hometown,” Palmer said in a press release. “Midtown has become such a well-established dining destination that we are proud to join and our team looks forward to sharing more about the forthcoming concept soon.”

Earlier this month, Portman Holdings, the property management company behind the development, announced that Chef Fuyuhiko Ito’s Japanese restaurant Souzo would also be joining the Spring Quarter in late 2024.

According to the release, the residential building Sora is now open and has welcomed its first residents. Portman expects to complete Spring Quarter in the third quarter of 2024.