Christmas and the holiday season find most of us spending time with our loved ones and reconnecting with the things that mean the most to us. For many Americans, their loved ones include their dogs. Dogs enjoy being part of family celebrations. They can tell when everyone is having fun and they want to join!

Celebrating with your pup can make the holidays even more memorable, but you’ll have to take some safety precautions. Unfortunately, several potential dangers are present for dogs during the holidays. Let’s go over some things that can harm your dog and a few ways to keep him or her safe.

Decorations

Holiday decorations can be notoriously dangerous for animals. They are colorful and enticing, which spells trouble for your dog. They can be poisonous or cause blockages if ingested. Some can cut or injure. Your best bet is to ensure that every decoration your dog can access is safe. Save the risky decorations for places and rooms the dog doesn’t use.

Poisonous plants

Christmas brings a few specific decorations you don’t see very often during the rest of the year, such as holly, mistletoe, and poinsettias. These beautiful plants add a fragrant, traditional touch to celebrations but are toxic to dogs. Put them out of reach or use artificial versions.

Hazardous holiday foods

Some of the traditional foods we love to incorporate into our holiday meals are bad for dogs. Chocolate, xylitol (artificial sweetener), dairy products, yeast doughs, raisins, grapes, and alcohol are just a few human foods that can harm dogs.

Christmas trees

Christmas trees pose several risks for dogs. Real tree needles are mildly toxic and can cause gut obstructions. Tree oils can irritate a dog’s mouth. The water the tree sits in is also harmful. Not to mention, a tree can fall and hit a pet if not properly anchored.

Electricity

Electric cords, wires, and extension cords are everywhere during the holidays. They help power the many decorations and lights of the season. Unfortunately, they’re something new, and therefore irresistible, in your dog’s environment. Unfortunately, chewing on an electric cord can shock or kill a dog. They can also get tangled and strangle themselves or knock over large decorations.

Candles

Candles are a fire risk. A rambunctious pup can easily knock over a flaming candle, but it can also be harmful if ingested. Opt for flameless LED candles instead.

SAFETY TIPS

Dogs face certain dangers during the holiday season. Keep them safe with these simple preparation tips.

Keep your pup active

Dogs need exercise every day of the year. Besides keeping them physically healthy, it helps them burn off energy. Sticking to their regular activity schedule ensures they don’t exhibit destructive behavior with a house full of guests.

Don’t overfeed them

Overfeeding your dog during the holidays is tempting with all the extra treats floating around. While providing your dog with a few extra celebratory treats is a nice idea, going overboard can cause digestive problems and pet obesity later.

Consider giving them gifts

With so many new and exciting things to explore, it’s a smart idea to give your dog its own dog-friendly toys and treats to keep them occupied and interested. It’s also a fun way to show them how much you love them.

Create a safe space for your pup

There is a lot more noise during this time of year, which can be frightening for dogs. It’s always a good idea to ensure your dog has a safe, quiet space to go when things get loud and scary.

Keep your dog safe by removing or avoiding troublesome aspects of the holiday. Replace them with dog-friendly distractions and treats.

There might be extra dangers for dogs during Christmas and other holidays, but that’s no reason to keep them out of the celebrations. Taking a few precautions will keep you both happy and healthy this holiday season.

Are you ready to enjoy this holiday season with your pup? We can help make it happen!

Inviting your dog in on the holiday fun makes the days even brighter. Scenthound helps your pup stay clean and healthy during these joyful occasions. We are a convenient, inexpensive option for routine dog grooming and basic care that is modernizing how dog parents keep their family dogs clean and healthy.

As the first wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming franchise, we are unseating an antiquated industry with a unique approach and a blue ocean strategy. Distinguished from traditional dog grooming that focuses on breed-specific styling, Scenthound services are based on routine and preventive care for dogs in five core areas: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth (SCENT).

Find your Scenthound location and see for yourself today.