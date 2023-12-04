A newly donated piano called “Max” has made its home on the Chamblee Rail Trail.

Play Me Again Pianos, a Georgia non-profit charity, that installs and maintains 88 free public pianos throughout metro Atlanta for the community to play and enjoy, introduced its newest addition during a ceremony on Saturday.

“Public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare,” said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos. “By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta’s culture, community and the arts.”

This newest piano was brought to life by Chamblee resident and multimedia artist Phillips Clark, whose work combines elements of graphic design and traditional art.

“My inspiration behind this project was born from the marriage of music and visuals,” said Clark. “I wanted to capture the essence of soundwaves, the way they move through the air, changing ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. I envisioned musical notes transforming into colors. Max is a celebration of sound and sight.”

Play Me Again Pianos began its partnership with the City of Chamblee in 2017 to install Chamblee’s first public piano. “Max” replaces “Irving” which was placed on the Rail Trail in April 2019 and was retired in October 2023.

“We’re immensely grateful to Play Me Again Pianos and Artist Phillip Clark for their

generous contributions to the City of Chamblee,” said Teneisha Jones, Chamblee Public Arts Coordinator. “We know that this project will bring joy to those who use the Rail Trail and will serve as a reminder that music and art are essential elements of our vibrant community.”